Jeffrey Epstein was banned from Xbox Live

News
By published

An agreement between game companies and New York State to ban registered sex offenders saw the human trafficker kicked off of Xbox Live in 2013.

A mugshot of Jeffrey Epstein from 2017.
(Image credit: New York State Sex Offender Registry )

Jeffrey Epstein, or an account associated with his email address, was banned from Xbox Live in 2013, new documents released by the US Justice Department reveal.

The ban notice cites "harassment, threats, and/or abuse of other players," but it appears that the actual reason was that Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, was already a registered sex offender at that point.

A portion of an email from Xbox to &quot;jeevacation@gmail.com&quot; with notice that the associated account has been banned from Xbox Live.

A 2013 email to Jeffrey Epstein's account notifying him that his Xbox Live account has been banned. (Image credit: DOJ files)

In 2012, Xbox and other gaming companies began working with New York State to ban registered sex offenders from their platforms. Sony, EA, Warner Bros, Disney, Blizzard, and Apple were also part of the agreement, according to a 2012 New York Times article.

After the ban notice, Epstein also received a notice explaining the cause.

"This message is to notify you that Xbox LIVE has permanently suspended the Xbox LIVE account associated with this email address," reads the second email. "This action is based on the New York Attorney General's partnership with Microsoft and other online gaming companies to remove New York registered sex offenders from online gaming services to minimize the risk to others, particularly children. As a result, any Xbox LIVE account associated with this email address will not be able to connect to Xbox LIVE."

An email explaining that an Xbox Live account has been permanently suspended &amp;quot;based on the New York Attorney Genera&#039;s partnership with Microsoft and other online gaming companies to remove New York registered sex offenders from online gaming services to minimize the risk to others, particularly children.&amp;quot;

A second email from Xbox sent to Jeffrey Epstein explaining that the Xbox Live ban was due to his presence on New York's registered sex offenders list. (Image credit: US DOJ files)

"Our team was thorough, I'll give them that," said former Xbox Live senior director Larry Hryb—better known to Xbox fans as Major Nelson—in response to the documents surfacing.

Our team was thorough, I’ll give them that.

— @hryb.me (@hryb.me.bsky.social) 2026-01-31T17:20:45.021Z
Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.