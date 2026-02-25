Dr Disrespect lies about Marathon partnership

Dr Disrespect, the streamer who was banned from Twitch for life for DMs with a minor that he eventually characterized as "in the direction of being inappropriate," has taken to lying about official connections to new shooters for reasons best known to him.

In January, the streamer claimed to have been invited to a Highguard preview event that he hadn't actually been invited to and didn't attend, going so far as to create a fake press access badge. He's made less of an effort this time, simply using the #marathonpartner hashtag in an X post advertising his upcoming coverage of this week's Marathon server slam playtest.

he's not partneredFebruary 25, 2026

"He's not partnered," the Marathon dev team account said in response to a request to confirm or deny the implied claim.

The Highguard stunt caused more confusion. It would have been surprising for that or any studio to invite the streamer to an official event, but not so far outside the realm of possibility that no one believed it. As it turned out, the whole thing was made up. With that precedent set, X users were quick to assume that the implied Bungie partnership was a continuation of the gag.

After his Twitch ban, Dr Disrespect—aka Guy Beahm—continued his streaming career on YouTube, and now also streams on the far-right Rumble platform. He also co-founded a game studio, Midnight Society, which cut him loose after the cause of his Twitch ban was revealed in 2024. The studio later closed without releasing its extraction shooter, though it did manage to sell some NFTs.

I wouldn't rule out that Beahm could one day rehabilitate his image with some corners of the games industry—he has retained an audience on YouTube despite the allegation that led to his Twitch ban—but for now, if you hear rumors that he's officially partnered with a big game developer, you can pretty safely assume that it's not true, given the precedent he's currently setting.