It turns out, GOG players get more achievements than Steam users do

News
By published

GOG's new Year 2025 feature lays all the data bare.

GOG Classics Promo partial image
(Image credit: GOG)

I don't love giving my data to companies, but boy oh boy I sure do love it when they repackage it back to me in the form of a fun yearly review. GOG–which is under new ownership—has joined the likes of Spotify, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and even virtual bank Monzo, to offer us the chance to see how many games we played, how many achievements we earned, and how many hours we spent living out other lives.

GOG shared the news of this new feature earlier today on X. It's called GOG Year 2025, and it provides a breakdown of how you played. My favourite part of the feature isn't the info on the games I played, but how long I've had my GOG account. It's been active for six years, back before I was even a videogame journalist. I was still at university finishing my Master's degree.

I asked around the PC Gamer office (I sent a DM in Slack) and it turns out our staffers prefer to use GOG for retro games like Dino Crisis–which GOG recently brought back to life—and The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall. They'll be getting their pension payments soon.

If you want to get your GOG Year 2025 for yourself, you can choose whether or not to share the information with your friends or keep it private, just in case you're ashamed of how many hours you've put into designing your corvette in No Man's Sky this year—like I am.

Issy van der Velde
PC Gaming Show Deputy Editor

Issy van der Velde has been writing about video games professionally for five years, contributing to Rolling Stone, NME, GamesRadar+, IGN, and many more. He's been freelance and held editorial roles across news, guides, and features, and is now the deputy editor of the PC Gaming Show.

A lifelong gamer, Issy won the MCV 30 under 30 award for his work covering queer, Arab, and women's representation in the gaming industry.

His favourite games are narrative, story-driven adventures, arcade racers, roguelites, and soulslikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.