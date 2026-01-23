It turns out, GOG players get more achievements than Steam users do

I don't love giving my data to companies, but boy oh boy I sure do love it when they repackage it back to me in the form of a fun yearly review. GOG–which is under new ownership—has joined the likes of Spotify, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and even virtual bank Monzo, to offer us the chance to see how many games we played, how many achievements we earned, and how many hours we spent living out other lives.

GOG shared the news of this new feature earlier today on X. It's called GOG Year 2025, and it provides a breakdown of how you played. My favourite part of the feature isn't the info on the games I played, but how long I've had my GOG account. It's been active for six years, back before I was even a videogame journalist. I was still at university finishing my Master's degree.

I asked around the PC Gamer office (I sent a DM in Slack) and it turns out our staffers prefer to use GOG for retro games like Dino Crisis–which GOG recently brought back to life—and The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall. They'll be getting their pension payments soon.

What's interesting is that it seems gamers on GOG get more achievements than those on Steam. The average number for GOG is 14, whereas the median on Steam is 11. It's important to note that average and median are different ways of measuring large data sets, so it's not a perfect comparison, but it's cool to see nonetheless.

As for the total number of games played, Steam appears to have beaten GOG, with a median of four games per player compared to an average of 2.4 for the DRM-free storefront. Again, these aren't perfect mirrors to each other, but it's still useful to know.

A big difference between the platforms is that GOG reveals your total playtime as well as the average across all users (137 hours) while steam only offers you percentages of how much of your total time each game took up. Maybe Gabe is saving us from outing ourselves when we no-life a new update.

If you want to get your GOG Year 2025 for yourself, you can choose whether or not to share the information with your friends or keep it private, just in case you're ashamed of how many hours you've put into designing your corvette in No Man's Sky this year—like I am.