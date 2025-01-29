GOG just brought Dino Crisis 1 and 2 back to life, and wants your help shouting at the execs imprisoning your favourite games

You know, I do admire GOG, a business whose entire reason for being seems to be standing athwart videogame history and shouting 'Stop'. Ever since it sprang into being back in 2008, it feels like it's been beating back against the currents that have brought us things like always-online DRM and classics left to wither in obscurity. Even getting the store to publish games that came out after the last Bush administration felt like it took some arm-twisting.

Well, now GOG wants to enlist you in the good fight, and it's got a new classic release to whet your appetite for the struggle ahead: Dino Crisis 1 and 2 are back, baby. You can pick up each game—or both as a bundle—in their newly GOGified form right now.

They've joined the store's Game Preservation Program, meaning GOG is committing to keeping them running on modern systems basically forever, and like the Resident Evil games before them the Dino Crises come with tweaks to work on Windows 10/11, support 4K resolutions and modern controllers, and generally run without being a major pain. I've had a poke at the GOG version of DC1 myself and, friends, if this ain't the best way to play the game then it's a close second to a PlayStation and a CRT.

Which is lovely. So lovely, in fact, that I wish there were some way plebeians like me could shout at publishing execs about the old games I want to get the same treatment. Well, what do you know? GOG's also announcing an overhaul of its Community Wishlist feature. It's called the Dreamlist, and like before, it'll let users vote for games they want to see get revived on GOG.

What's different is that the Dreamlist sounds a lot more feature-rich, sleek, and forward-facing than the old Community Wishlist, which you might not even have known about if you were just a casual GOG store peruser. Alongside voting for the games you want to see back, you'll be invited to share stories and memories you have of particular games, because we are all wistful grandads now.

GOG says it can really make a difference, and that being able to point at a game with hundreds of thousands of votes (and potential buyers) can make executive ears perk up when nothing else works. "When talks with IP owners hit a wall, the Wishlist kept the conversation going," the storefront says, and hopes the dolled-up new version will encourage even more votes and give GOG even more leverage when it comes to negotiating rereleases of the classics.