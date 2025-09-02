We're teaming up with Blumhouse to give away 500 Steam keys for co-op horror Eyes of Hellfire

I once read somewhere—on the internet, so it must be true—that your eyes have a thing called 'immune privilege.' In essence, your body's immune system lets your eyes get away with all sorts of stuff because if it behaved normally, causing swelling and/or high temperatures when your eyes got poorly, there's a risk it'd interfere with your vision or damage your eyesight long-term.

Which is cool. Anyway, I mention this because I think even your immune system would have to drop that laissez-faire attitude if you developed Eyes of Hellfire, which is both a painful Biblical curse and a co-op horror videogame out of Blumhouse. You and up to four friends (outrageous; who has four friends?) find yourselves trapped in the headquarters of the Hellfire Club, based on real-life Irish legends of a fancy-yet-sinister secret society, and must explore until you find your way out. Also, don't die. Not dying is a prerequisite to escaping.

Sound interesting? Great, because we've partnered up with Blumhouse to give away 500 (count 'em: 500) codes for Eyes of Hellfire. Between August 29 and September 9, 500 lucky forums users can get their hands on a code for the game. Oh, and fear not: you don't also need four lucky friends to stand a chance of playing—if you own a copy of it on Steam, you can use the Friend's Pass to get your pals in on the action.

To claim your code, start by:

Creating an account on the PC Gamer forums, or signing in if you already have one.

Go to our official giveaway thread and follow the instructions there.

(Make sure you read the terms and conditions in the Gleam widget, too!)

We only have 500 codes, so don’t wait!