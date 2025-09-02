We're teaming up with Blumhouse to give away 500 Steam keys for co-op horror Eyes of Hellfire
Ow, my eyes.
I once read somewhere—on the internet, so it must be true—that your eyes have a thing called 'immune privilege.' In essence, your body's immune system lets your eyes get away with all sorts of stuff because if it behaved normally, causing swelling and/or high temperatures when your eyes got poorly, there's a risk it'd interfere with your vision or damage your eyesight long-term.
Which is cool. Anyway, I mention this because I think even your immune system would have to drop that laissez-faire attitude if you developed Eyes of Hellfire, which is both a painful Biblical curse and a co-op horror videogame out of Blumhouse. You and up to four friends (outrageous; who has four friends?) find yourselves trapped in the headquarters of the Hellfire Club, based on real-life Irish legends of a fancy-yet-sinister secret society, and must explore until you find your way out. Also, don't die. Not dying is a prerequisite to escaping.
Sound interesting? Great, because we've partnered up with Blumhouse to give away 500 (count 'em: 500) codes for Eyes of Hellfire. Between August 29 and September 9, 500 lucky forums users can get their hands on a code for the game. Oh, and fear not: you don't also need four lucky friends to stand a chance of playing—if you own a copy of it on Steam, you can use the Friend's Pass to get your pals in on the action.
To claim your code, start by:
- Creating an account on the PC Gamer forums, or signing in if you already have one.
- Go to our official giveaway thread and follow the instructions there.
- (Make sure you read the terms and conditions in the Gleam widget, too!)
We only have 500 codes, so don’t wait!
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed
6. Best PC controller: Xbox Wireless Controller
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.