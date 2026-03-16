Witches and glitches are your targets in retro adventure Witchhunter.exe
This week, Doki Doki Literature Club's discussion book is the Malleus Maleficarum.
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Witchhunter.exe looks like a lost choose-your-own adventure trapped in the interface of a Gold Box D&D game. It casts you as a witch hunter right out of Salem who has to interrogate a group of women to determine which of them is in league with the Devil.
The Devil, meanwhile, appears in pop-up boxes like he's infiltrated your operating system, adding an element of ghost-in-the-machine glitch-horror to proceedings.
The combat system, where you either have to type the right word or select it from a list before you're struck, looks like fun. I'm a bit less sure how the Devil stuff will land. Much as I liked Pony Island, I feel like I've played enough games that turn out to be haunted simulations I need to hack my way out of. At this point, the fourth wall has been knocked down so many times I'd be happy for a game to just leave it intact for once.Article continues below
Still, as someone who has watched way too many movies like Witch Hunter General and The Blood on Satan's Claw and Cry of the Banshee and most of the Hammer horror movies with Peter Cushing and/or Christopher Lee in them, stylistically Witchhunter.exe looks like it could be my cup of hemlock. You can keep up with its development on Steam and there's a beta playtest on the way.
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Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
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