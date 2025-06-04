Spooky friend-time ghost-em-up Phasmophobia is the next videogame to get the movie treatment
Who you gonna call?
Back in 2020, Phasmophobia took the formula of reality shows like Ghost Adventures, where frat boys explore a haunted location saying "woah" at every sound, and turned it into early access gold. It was our co-op game of the year, won best debut at The Game Awards, and has gone on to sell 23 million copies. Now it's being made into a movie.
The Phasmophobia movie will be produced by two studios with experience in horror and videogame adaptations: Blumhouse (M3GAN, Five Nights at Freddy's) and Atomic Monster (The Conjuring, Mortal Kombat). While I'm sure they could make a movie about some dopes investigating haunted houses and getting strangled by ghosts without paying for the rights to Phasmophobia, it's good name recognition sure to appeal to anyone who has fond memories of waving crucifixes and thermometers around a child's bedroom in the dark. Fun times.
"We never could've imagined the incredible heights this game would reach when it launched five years ago," said Daniel Knight, lead developer of Phasmophobia, "and we're so thankful to our amazing community for the lasting impact Phasmophobia has had in the gaming space and beyond. Working with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster marks an incredible new chapter for the game, and we can't wait to share more as the project develops."
Phasmophobia is still in early access with a major update called Chronicle due on June 24. It's adding a sound recorder, expanding the media section of the journal with extra things to capture for a perfect investigation, and more.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
