GOG is giving away the perfect horror freebie for Halloween

Halloween is upon us, and I have a treat for you--and by "I," I mean GOG, but I'm telling you about it so hey, let's give some credit where it's due. Anyway, the treat in question is Stasis, the excellent 2015 point-and-click horror adventure from The Brotherhood, which is free for the taking on GOG until November 3.

Stasis is a perfect choice for Halloween gaming. You awaken from cryogenic stasis aboard a not-quite-abandoned spaceship in the middle of what was supposed to be a routine trip to Titan: The crew is dead, your wife and daughter are missing, and unpleasantness abounds.

Narrative twists and turns follow, leading through a story that's not especially novel but still manages to deliver surprises. A lot of that arises from your freedom to make a mess of things: Your in-game avatar isn't the most hard-charging videogame hero imaginable, and there are many ways to die, most of them awful. The game itself is also surprisingly gross for an isometric point-and-clicker. (Which I mean as a compliment.)

So it's a good time! And it is in fact a very good game, creepy and horrific but not really frightening, so it's manageable even if you tend not to care for scary games. Can't beat the price right now either.

If you dig Stasis, there's a prequel chapter called Cayne, which is free as a regular thing and quite good in its own right; there's also a new addition to the series, Stasis: Bone Totem, not a direct sequel but a separate bad things in awful places experience that's also very highly regarded: It's not free but it is currently 60% off so you can pick it up for $8. The Brotherhood's next game, Animal Use Protocol, is set to come out sometime in 2026.