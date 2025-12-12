Hogwarts Legacy goes free for the first time to kick off the Epic Games Store's 2025 Holiday Sale

The Epic Games Store's Holiday Sale is now underway—it actually started on December 11 but we were a little busy with other things you may have heard of—and that means, aside from deals, a whole bunch of new free games to pick up. First on the block is a very big one indeed: The hit Harry Potter sim Hogwarts Legacy, which is yours for keeps if you claim it before December 18.

Hogwarts Legacy is the proverbial problematic fave: As PC Gamer's Tyler Wilde laid out in 2023, there was quite a bit of controversy when the game first launched over whether or not it was okay to play it, thanks to the notoriously anti-trans politics of author JK Rowling. Rowling wasn't involved with the development of Hogwarts Legacy but she does profit from it, and some portion of her money goes to support anti-trans organizations.

But Harry Potter remains much beloved, and Hogwarts Legacy was and still is a hit: Nearly three years after it launched, there are currently more than 18,000 people playing the game on Steam alone. Unsurprisingly given that fact, the price remains pegged at the original $60.

That makes Epic's giveaway—the first time Hogwarts Legacy has gone on the freebie block—a very attractive offer for anyone who hasn't played it yet and still wants to.

Hogwarts Legacy is the first of Epic's annual Holiday Sale, which includes discounts, 20% back on purchases that you can use on other purchases, and finally, gifting. That's right, seven years after the Epic Games Store launched and 18 years after Steam figured it out, you can now buy games on Epic and give them as gifts to your friends.

As usual, the free game situation will accelerate dramatically once the Hogwarts giveaway is over. Epic says 17 games will be given away in total over the course of the sale—so, 16 more after this one—which isn't quite one every day, but it's close enough that you'll probably want to check in on the regular. "Epic Extras," including cosmetic packs, in-game currency, XP boost, and other stuff from a variety of different games will also be thrown out like candy at the Santa Claus Parade over the course of the sale.

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 🤝 @TheGameAwardsDiscounts, free games, and Epic Extras are here during our Holiday Sale! Make sure you grab @HogwartsLegacy for FREE until December 18 ❄️ https://t.co/AjotF4RYHH #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/8gB2Wan5k6December 12, 2025

So, to recap: Epic's Hogwarts Legacy giveaway is up until December 18, and the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale—with plenty of other free games on the way that don't support odious causes—runs until January 8, 2026.