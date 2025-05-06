The GTA 6 map will include a 'lush' national park in the mountains featuring 'hillbilly mystics and paranoid radicals'

Today, Rockstar released the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, providing a fresh look at the surprisingly effective chemistry between its dual protagonists, a glimpse at gorgeous beer graphics, and enough fodder to fuel redditor speculation for the next twelve months. The trailer drop came alongside a sizable update to the GTA 6 website, adding details about its character cast and map regions—regions like Mount Kalaga national park.

According to the site, Mount Kalaga occupies the "northern fringes" of Leonida, GTA 6's parallel universe Florida, where Rockstar says visitors can find "prime hunting, fishing, and off-road trails." Accompanying screenshots show kayakers paddling down riverways, camo-clad hunters beneath pine trees, even a Florida panther (Leonida panther?) stalking unsuspecting deer.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rockstar) (Image credit: Rockstar) (Image credit: Rockstar)

It almost looks like Rockstar spliced a little slice of Red Dead Redemption 2 into the GTA 6 map. Given the undying fascination GTA 5 players have with the natural majesty of Mount Chiliad—gamers yearn for uppies—I suspect it'll be a popular destination for anyone looking to venture outside Vice City.

I'm surprised by how much wildlife those screenshots show, though. If I fight off a Mount Kalaga panther, can Lucia sell its pelt for cash? Much to think about.

The Mount Kalaga region has more to offer than just the wonder of the great outdoors, however. "In the lush surrounding backwoods," Rockstar says, "hillbilly mystics and paranoid radicals live far from the prying eyes of the government."

(Image credit: Rockstar)

I'm a little conflicted about the description. On one hand, past GTA games give an impression that Rockstar struggles to conceive of a person living outside the city who isn't either fully divorced from reality or wearing a tank top coated with mystery stains, and the "hillbilly mystic" characterization doesn't sound like the studio's going to be covering new ground there. On the other, I am curious about what it looks like to be subjected to the wizardries of a sorcerous Florida Man.

The paranoid radicals, I don't have any hope for. Probably a good idea to bring body armor if you can.