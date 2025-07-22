Yes, it's called Battlefield 6, and the reveal trailer is coming soon

We've all been calling the next yet-untitled Battlefield game "Battlefield 6" these last few months, which is great luck, because that's officially the name. EA dropped the news in an X post alongside a fresh piece of artwork and a trailer date:

"BATTLEFIELD 6. July 24. Reveal Trailer."

The art is done in the traditional Battlefield house style of blue and orange color grading with fiery lens flare. It's notable that we see four soldiers on screen, representing the four classes, and none of them are showing their faces.

If this motion graphic is also the eventual cover art for Battlefield 6, then that'd be a first for the series since 2008's Bad Company. It'd also reflect EA's mission statement to move away from operators and return to generic soldiers in Battlefield 6.

The Battlefield 6 reveal is arriving alongside mixed feelings about the future of the series. After months of positive feedback from the Battlefield Labs playtests, EA shook the confidence of fans by announcing BF2042's controversial open weapons format would return. Then it said yesterday that, actually, you can play with closed or open weapons in the upcoming beta.

BATTLEFIELD 6.July 24. Reveal Trailer.🔔 https://t.co/kFnyLHbJw2 pic.twitter.com/TSU4rhBJxMJuly 22, 2025

External pressures from EA are also on the mind. According to a recent Ars Technica report, EA expects Battlefield 6 to reach over 100 million players, a milestone it plans to hit by copying Call of Duty: Warzone's game plan exactly: Sell a core multiplayer/singleplayer game while also giving away a battle royale mode.