The Midnight Walkers launch time and release date

Despite how the title might read, The Midnight Walkers is not—I'm sorry to say—a game about taking a pleasant nighttime stroll. In fact, I can all but guarantee that once the Midnight Walkers launch time hits, any strolling taking place within the zombie-infested Liberty Grand Center commercial complex will be about as far from pleasant as you can get.

But if you're here, I imagine a tense, perilous excursion into a derelict gigamall filled with ravenous undead and players who'll happily bludgeon you to death to steal whatever junk you've gathered is, ultimately, exactly what you're looking for. Well, look no longer: Here's when The Midnight Walkers unlocks in early access.

When does The Midnight Walkers launch?

The Midnight Walkers launches in early access at 6 pm PST on January 28, as announced in a Steam news post by Oneway Ticket Studio. While that leaves the west coast of the US with some comfortable evening hours for zombie chopping, it means launch day players in Europe will be doing their Midnight Walking well after midnight.

Here are the full Midnight Walkers unlock times for timezones around the world:

Los Angeles: 6 pm PST on Wednesday, January 28

6 pm PST on Wednesday, January 28 New York: 9 pm PST on Wednesday, January 28

9 pm PST on Wednesday, January 28 Nuuk: 12 am WGT on Thursday, January 29

12 am WGT on Thursday, January 29 London: 2 am GMT on Thursday, January 29

2 am GMT on Thursday, January 29 Berlin: 3 am CET on Thursday, January 29

3 am CET on Thursday, January 29 Sydney: 1 pm AEDT on Thursday, January 29

1 pm AEDT on Thursday, January 29 Auckland: 3 pm NZDT on Thursday, January 29

3 pm NZDT on Thursday, January 29 Tokyo: 11 am JST on Thursday, January 29

If you're in one of the many places not represented above, head over to a trusty time zone converter to calculate when The Midnight Walkers launches in your local slice of the global time paradigm.

Does The Midnight Walkers have preloading?

No, it doesn't seem to. It'll be available for all day one early access players at the same time. Unfortunately, if you're anywhere east of New York, that means you'll be pulling a late-nighter if you want to be playing at launch time. Thankfully, the undead are a patient bunch. They don't have much else going on.