The Midnight Walkers launch time and release date
Spoilers: The Midnight Walkers isn't launching at midnight. Unless you're in Greenland.
Despite how the title might read, The Midnight Walkers is not—I'm sorry to say—a game about taking a pleasant nighttime stroll. In fact, I can all but guarantee that once the Midnight Walkers launch time hits, any strolling taking place within the zombie-infested Liberty Grand Center commercial complex will be about as far from pleasant as you can get.
But if you're here, I imagine a tense, perilous excursion into a derelict gigamall filled with ravenous undead and players who'll happily bludgeon you to death to steal whatever junk you've gathered is, ultimately, exactly what you're looking for. Well, look no longer: Here's when The Midnight Walkers unlocks in early access.
When does The Midnight Walkers launch?
The Midnight Walkers launches in early access at 6 pm PST on January 28, as announced in a Steam news post by Oneway Ticket Studio. While that leaves the west coast of the US with some comfortable evening hours for zombie chopping, it means launch day players in Europe will be doing their Midnight Walking well after midnight.
Here are the full Midnight Walkers unlock times for timezones around the world:
- Los Angeles: 6 pm PST on Wednesday, January 28
- New York: 9 pm PST on Wednesday, January 28
- Nuuk: 12 am WGT on Thursday, January 29
- London: 2 am GMT on Thursday, January 29
- Berlin: 3 am CET on Thursday, January 29
- Sydney: 1 pm AEDT on Thursday, January 29
- Auckland: 3 pm NZDT on Thursday, January 29
- Tokyo: 11 am JST on Thursday, January 29
If you're in one of the many places not represented above, head over to a trusty time zone converter to calculate when The Midnight Walkers launches in your local slice of the global time paradigm.
Does The Midnight Walkers have preloading?
No, it doesn't seem to. It'll be available for all day one early access players at the same time. Unfortunately, if you're anywhere east of New York, that means you'll be pulling a late-nighter if you want to be playing at launch time. Thankfully, the undead are a patient bunch. They don't have much else going on.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.