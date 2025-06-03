Splitgate 2's official launch is just days away as devs tease 'a massive surprise' which will be unveiled at Summer Game Fest
Portals never looked so good.
Splitgate 2 has been in its open beta for about a month, with the first-person arena shooter opening its doors at the beginning of May alongside "a massive amount of new content", and now developers 1047 Games are gearing up for its main release.
If it seems like this happened in the blink of an eye, that's because it did. Not only has 1047 Games announced the official launch of Splitgate 2, but the date for the 1.0 release is just a few days away, on June 6.
"1047 Games also unleashed a surprisingly emotional new trailer today to mark the game’s launch date, giving fans a touching look at the pressure and grit it takes to be a professional ace in the cutthroat, futuristic world of Splitgate," a press release says.
The trailer offers a different perspective on what it means to play an FPS game. It sees someone from the Sabrask faction try to come to terms with the fact that every time they die, they just instantly come back, never getting to rest or join their loved ones in the next life.
As the trailer progresses, the character does somewhat come to terms with his fate, deciding to put his feelings aside for the sake of his mission. Thanks to this, he begins to work better with his team, and they actually get the job done.
I'd never really thought about the anguish the characters that I play go through when they resurrect after I get them killed. But after watching this trailer, I feel really bad for putting them through such an existential crisis thanks to my inability to learn from my mistakes. The words "Get up" are also shown at the end of the trailer, a good reminder for all my fellow competitive FPS players out there: You can't end on a loss.
Emotional trailer aside, 1047 Games also wants to remind players that just because the official launch is just around the corner, it doesn't mean that they should toss the open beta aside. It'll keep going through to launch and offers "the option to purchase sweet cosmetics for looking good while locking in, or to grab the Beta battle pass and get a head start on your stats." You'll also have plenty of time to complete the battle pass as it won't reset even after Splitgate 2 officially launches on June 6.
But that's not all, 1047 Games has one more surprise up its sleeve. "1047 Games has yet to reveal the biggest part of Splitgate 2," a press release says. "A massive surprise is still in store at the upcoming Summer Game Fest livestream." I'm not sure what this will entail, but considering how much 1047 Games put into Splitgate 2's open beta launch, I'm sure it'll be one to watch out for.
