Splitgate 2 open beta test kicks off in May with a 'massive amount of new content'

Open Beta Teaser Trailer | Splitgate 2 - YouTube Watch On

The Splitgate 2 open alpha test that ran earlier this year was "very fun," in the opinion of PC Gamer shooter pro Morgan Park, with some significant changes made based on feedback from a playtest that ran in 2024. And there's good news if you missed it: 1047 Games announced today that a much bigger open beta test is set to begin on May 22.

The May beta test was first teased in March, when 1047 shared an infographic revealing some of the numbers to come out of the alpha test: More than 500,000 games played, 20 million portals opened, 59 million people killed, and one million "BFB bonks," the BFB being essentially a baseball bat version of Doom's famed BFG—I'll leave you to figure out the specifics of the acronym on your own.

(Image credit: 1047 Games)

"We’ll share more details as soon as we can, but for now, just mark your calendars for May," the studio wrote at the time. "To be safe, maybe just take the whole month off now? We promise we’ll share the exact dates as soon as we can. You’re not going to want to miss it. The Open Beta is going to have way more than the Open Alpha. Way more."

Now we've got the exact start date, and a rundown of some of the "way more" promised for the beta. Highlights include:

25+ Weapons–featuring the brand new Borealis, an energy carbine power weapon

15+ Maps–including two new massive 24-Player Onslaught maps, Drought and Fracture

10+ Modes–with fan-favorite Takedown making its triumphant comeback, where teams battle to eliminate all members of the opposing team before they can respawn

The studio also teased "infinite maps" in today's announcement, although what that means won't be revealed until a little closer to the start of the beta.

Given Morgan's enthusiasm for Splitgate 2, and particularly its King of the Hill-style Hotzone mode, the open beta sounds like one that'll be worth your time. To be notified when the beta begins, wishlist Splitgate 2 "on your platform of choice"—for PC it'll be available on Steam and Epic, and it's also on consoles—at splitgate.com.