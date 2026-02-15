Solid Snake is coming to Rainbow Six Siege in March with David Hayter reprising the role, and a new trailer shows Snake and stealth game rival Sam Fisher finally squashing the beef

News
By published

New playlists, weapons, map updates, and yes, Solid Snake, await.

Sam Fisher and Solid Snake posing with guns in front of neon sign
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Spider-Man is a Magic: The Gathering Card, Eric Cartman pilots a cardboard mech in Fortnite, and once the new season drops March 3, Solid Snake will be an operator in Rainbow Six Siege. A teaser foreshadowing the news dropped back in January, and now a full reveal trailer has dropped alongside a Year 11 roadmap forecasting the coming year of Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege: Solid Snake Reveal Trailer - YouTube Rainbow Six Siege: Solid Snake Reveal Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

After that, the operator Dokkaebi will get a remaster with a new primary weapon, ranked play will get an overhaul, and consoles will get keyboard and mouse support (granted, they'll be matched with PC players). Season 2 will also bring in a new casino map based on Rainbow Six: Vegas,

There's also another new operator coming in season 3, as well as a "Legend Division" playlist where players at Champion rank can enjoy a solo queue-only leaderboard. Each of the new seasons will modernize three maps and have all sorts of other smaller changes, which you can learn about in the above stream.

Ubisoft has proven it's in it for the long haul with Rainbow Six Siege, and this roadmap certainly promises a lot for the coming year, Snake or no Snake. You can follow the rest of PC Gamer's Rainbow Six coverage here, and if you're just itching to play the man who makes the impossible possible, Ubisoft has uploaded a gameplay breakdown and guide to its YouTube channel.

A roadmap for Year 11 of Rainbow Six Siege.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)
2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.