Solid Snake is coming to Rainbow Six Siege in March with David Hayter reprising the role, and a new trailer shows Snake and stealth game rival Sam Fisher finally squashing the beef

Spider-Man is a Magic: The Gathering Card, Eric Cartman pilots a cardboard mech in Fortnite, and once the new season drops March 3, Solid Snake will be an operator in Rainbow Six Siege. A teaser foreshadowing the news dropped back in January, and now a full reveal trailer has dropped alongside a Year 11 roadmap forecasting the coming year of Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege: Solid Snake Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The full roadmap isn't live on the Rainbow Six website just yet, but you can find it in the reveal livestream that went up earlier today. The four seasons will mark "a new content cadence" and come bearing a new update every three weeks. Highlights from the first season include a new 1v1 arcade mode, the end of Dual Front, and "modernized" map updates for Coastline, Villa, and Oregon.

After that, the operator Dokkaebi will get a remaster with a new primary weapon, ranked play will get an overhaul, and consoles will get keyboard and mouse support (granted, they'll be matched with PC players). Season 2 will also bring in a new casino map based on Rainbow Six: Vegas,

There's also another new operator coming in season 3, as well as a "Legend Division" playlist where players at Champion rank can enjoy a solo queue-only leaderboard. Each of the new seasons will modernize three maps and have all sorts of other smaller changes, which you can learn about in the above stream.

Ubisoft has proven it's in it for the long haul with Rainbow Six Siege, and this roadmap certainly promises a lot for the coming year, Snake or no Snake. You can follow the rest of PC Gamer's Rainbow Six coverage here, and if you're just itching to play the man who makes the impossible possible, Ubisoft has uploaded a gameplay breakdown and guide to its YouTube channel.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)