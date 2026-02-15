Solid Snake is coming to Rainbow Six Siege in March with David Hayter reprising the role, and a new trailer shows Snake and stealth game rival Sam Fisher finally squashing the beef
New playlists, weapons, map updates, and yes, Solid Snake, await.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Spider-Man is a Magic: The Gathering Card, Eric Cartman pilots a cardboard mech in Fortnite, and once the new season drops March 3, Solid Snake will be an operator in Rainbow Six Siege. A teaser foreshadowing the news dropped back in January, and now a full reveal trailer has dropped alongside a Year 11 roadmap forecasting the coming year of Siege.
The full roadmap isn't live on the Rainbow Six website just yet, but you can find it in the reveal livestream that went up earlier today. The four seasons will mark "a new content cadence" and come bearing a new update every three weeks. Highlights from the first season include a new 1v1 arcade mode, the end of Dual Front, and "modernized" map updates for Coastline, Villa, and Oregon.
After that, the operator Dokkaebi will get a remaster with a new primary weapon, ranked play will get an overhaul, and consoles will get keyboard and mouse support (granted, they'll be matched with PC players). Season 2 will also bring in a new casino map based on Rainbow Six: Vegas,
There's also another new operator coming in season 3, as well as a "Legend Division" playlist where players at Champion rank can enjoy a solo queue-only leaderboard. Each of the new seasons will modernize three maps and have all sorts of other smaller changes, which you can learn about in the above stream.
Ubisoft has proven it's in it for the long haul with Rainbow Six Siege, and this roadmap certainly promises a lot for the coming year, Snake or no Snake. You can follow the rest of PC Gamer's Rainbow Six coverage here, and if you're just itching to play the man who makes the impossible possible, Ubisoft has uploaded a gameplay breakdown and guide to its YouTube channel.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.