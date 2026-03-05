Blizzard is giving away access to paladins for free at the start of Diablo 4's next season

A chance to try the new class before the expansion arrives next month.

From the moment Blizzard released paladins in Diablo 4 early for pre-ordering its Lord of Hatred expansion, the game was full of them. Everyone, it seems, has been counting down the days to try a class they've missed since Diablo 2.

Starting on March 11, when Diablo 4's next season begins, paladins will be free to play for anyone logging into the game. You can join the holy warrior fans and play one yourself until level 25 without needing to pre-order the expansion (or owning the base game). Access to the class will end on March 18, but that still gives you a full week to see what they're all about.

