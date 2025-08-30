No More Room in Hell 2 delays its 1.0 launch into 2026, confirms that 'child zombies will not be present in the final product' just in case you were wondering

Torn Banner has delayed the 1.0 launch of No More Room in Hell 2, the cooperative zombie survival sim that was released into early access in October last year. Originally slated to shamble out of alpha development exactly one year later, it'll now see its full launch in the first half of 2026.

In a Steam post, Torn Banner explained the delay is to ensure the 1.0 version arrives in the best possible condition. "Looking at the state of the game, community feedback, and our aspirations for the title, we've come to realize that October of this year won't give us the time we need to launch the 1.0 version of the game we envision," the studio explained. "We still have a mountain of work that we want to fit into the game before 1.0 launch."

The delay coincides with a change of emphasis in the remaining updates the sequel will receive. Up to this point, patches have focused on "big bulk features" designed to build out the experience. Henceforth, updates will prioritise refining what's already there. "We're now really looking to fine tune a lot of individual pieces within the game, and make the experience just right," Torn Banner says.

There are several key areas the developers want to improve, such as difficulty balancing, enemy spawning, character progression, bugs and performance issues. That said, there are a few new features still to be added. These include a second game mode designed to be faster paced than the standard 8-player experience, where survivors spawn on the fringes of the map and converge on a central objective. In addition, Torn Banner has at least two new maps planned, though the studio doesn't go into any further detail than that.

One feature that definitely won't be coming to No More Room in Hell 2, though, is child zombies. Juvenile zeds were present in the original mod and were the root of some controversy at the time. The mod's creators stood their ground on the issue, but Torn Banner has opted not to introduce child zombies into the sequel, fearing it'll hurt the game's chances to gain an audience.

"Our top priority is the long-term success and growth of No More Room in Hell 2, and including child zombies would jeopardize that," Torn Banner explains. "Whether it’s losing opportunities to be featured in major game showcases, being unable to sell the game in certain regions, risking platform availability, or alienating prospective players, the risks are far too high for a game still finding its footing."

Personally, I am fine with not having to blast and bludgeon zombified children, though No More Room in Hell 2 would hardly be the first game to depict such grim subject matter. Dead Space 2 had several types of undead sprog scuttling around its Necromorph-infested space-station, and it didn't seem to hurt the game's commercial fortunes.

In any case, I'm pleased to see Torn Banner take its time making No More Room in Hell 2 the best it can be. The early access launch was brutally received by players, partly because of bugs and balance issues, but equally due to how its structure diverged from the original mod. But I thought the experience was interesting and spookily enjoyable in its own right, and while I haven't been back to it since, the Steam reviews have been gradually improving, currently sitting at a "Mixed" rating of 62% positive.