Marathon's full voice cast includes talent from Deus Ex, Baldur's Gate 3, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Red Dead Redemption and loads more

Marathon got a release date earlier today, confirming a March 5 launch for Bungie's extraction shooter. The studio hasn't skimped where voice talent is concerned: actors from pretty much every successful game from the last decade are present, though it's yet to be confirmed what roles each will play (and how big they'll be).

Among the biggest names is Ben Starr, nowadays best known for playing Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, as well as prominent roles in Final Fantasy 16 and Hades 2. Starr has won two Golden Joystick awards and garnered several big nominations at the Game Awards.

The voice behind Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3, Samantha Béart, is among several actors from Larian's RPG making an appearance. Neil Newbon and Tracy Wiles, Astarion and Jaheira from Baldur's Gate 3 respectively, will also appear.

The biggest deal though? Mr "I never asked for this" himself, Elias Toufexis of Adam Jensen in Deus Ex fame, will also appear in Marathon.

Here's the full list:

Krizia Bajos

Samantha Béart

Beau Bridgland

Ry Chase

Roger Clark

Darin De Paul

Jennifer English

Dave Fennoy

Nika Futterman

Morla Gorrondona

Reina Guthrie

Donnla Hughes

Keston John

Sohm Kapila

Rich Keeble

Elliot Knight

Erica Lindbeck

Piotr Michael

Brent Mukai

Neil Newbon

Ariana Nicole George

Emily O'Brien

Lee Shorten

Jason Spisak

Ben Starr

JB Tadena

Fred Tatasciore

Craig Lee Thomas

Elias Toufexis

Oliver Vaquer

Scott Whyte

Tracy Wiles

Erin Yvette

The release date was announced via a fancy cinematic trailer designed to set the tone for Bungie's new game, which is a slightly grimier take on sci-fi compared to their Star Wars-channeling Destiny and Halo games. Marathon is available to wishlist on Steam.