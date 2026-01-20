Marathon's full voice cast includes talent from Deus Ex, Baldur's Gate 3, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Red Dead Redemption and loads more
It's an all-Starr cast.
Marathon got a release date earlier today, confirming a March 5 launch for Bungie's extraction shooter. The studio hasn't skimped where voice talent is concerned: actors from pretty much every successful game from the last decade are present, though it's yet to be confirmed what roles each will play (and how big they'll be).
Among the biggest names is Ben Starr, nowadays best known for playing Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, as well as prominent roles in Final Fantasy 16 and Hades 2. Starr has won two Golden Joystick awards and garnered several big nominations at the Game Awards.
The voice behind Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3, Samantha Béart, is among several actors from Larian's RPG making an appearance. Neil Newbon and Tracy Wiles, Astarion and Jaheira from Baldur's Gate 3 respectively, will also appear.
The biggest deal though? Mr "I never asked for this" himself, Elias Toufexis of Adam Jensen in Deus Ex fame, will also appear in Marathon.
Here's the full list:
- Krizia Bajos
- Samantha Béart
- Beau Bridgland
- Ry Chase
- Roger Clark
- Darin De Paul
- Jennifer English
- Dave Fennoy
- Nika Futterman
- Morla Gorrondona
- Reina Guthrie
- Donnla Hughes
- Keston John
- Sohm Kapila
- Rich Keeble
- Elliot Knight
- Erica Lindbeck
- Piotr Michael
- Brent Mukai
- Neil Newbon
- Ariana Nicole George
- Emily O'Brien
- Lee Shorten
- Jason Spisak
- Ben Starr
- JB Tadena
- Fred Tatasciore
- Craig Lee Thomas
- Elias Toufexis
- Oliver Vaquer
- Scott Whyte
- Tracy Wiles
- Erin Yvette
The release date was announced via a fancy cinematic trailer designed to set the tone for Bungie's new game, which is a slightly grimier take on sci-fi compared to their Star Wars-channeling Destiny and Halo games. Marathon is available to wishlist on Steam.
