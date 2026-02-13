Marathon will run an open Server Slam that'll lead right into launch
Bungie will let everyone test drive Marathon before buying.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Ten months ago, I played early builds of Marathon and Arc Raiders on the same day and subsequently wrote "I'm honestly shocked, but Arc Raiders is a much more exciting extraction shooter than Marathon".
A lot has happened since: Bungie went dark on Marathon after its playtest got less than stellar reception, which eventually resulted in a 2026 delay. Embark held a Server Slam for Arc Raiders soon after, inadvertently eating Bungie's lunch and setting the stage for a huge launch.
Now, just weeks away from Marathon's delayed launch, Bungie wants another chance. Marathon will have its own Server Slam from February 26 to March 2. The playtest will run right up to the final days before launch on Thursday, March 5.
The Server Slam will be open across all platforms: PC, PS5, and Xbox with cross-play and cross-save supported. The event is also, apparently, part of Steam Next Fest, which is funny considering Valve's demo fests are typically meant for games not releasing a few short days later.
The Server Slam won't have everything in the launch version—just two maps (Dire Marsh and Perimeter) and five out of six total Runner shells (classes). The final version will have two more maps and the Thief shell.
Interestingly, some resources earned during the playtest will carry over if you pick up Marathon. They're gated by player level, as outlined by Bungie in a blog post published today:
Complete your first mission: Unlock the Standard Arrival Cache
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
- Standard implants (6x)
- Standard Runner shell cores (4x)
- Standard weapon chip mods (6x)
- Weapons: Overrun and Hardline
Reach Runner Level 10: Unlock the Enhanced Arrival Cache (Green)
- Enhanced implants (6x)
- Enhanced Runner shell cores (2x for each shell, 12x total)
- Enhanced weapon chip mods (4x)
- Weapons: Enhanced Magnum and Enhanced Hardline
Reach Runner Level 30: Unlock the Deluxe Arrival Cache (Blue)
- Deluxe and Enhanced implants (3x each, 6x total)
- Deluxe and Enhanced Runner shell cores (1x each for each shell, 12x total)
- Deluxe and Enhanced weapon chip mods (2x each, 4x total)
- Weapons: Deluxe Magnum and Enhanced Volley Rifle
- Backpack: Deluxe Base Backpack
So go forth and slam Bungie's servers, get a good look at Marathon's updated art style, and maybe approach this multiplayer shooter with an open mind. I'm still squarely on the fence about Marathon's combat pacing and boring robot enemies, so the playtest should be illuminating.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.