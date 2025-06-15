Less than a week from launch, FBC: Firebreak has broken out its roadmap, with two new updates coming this year adding new levels, enemies and even systems

Chaotic cooperative shooter FBC: Firebreak isn't out until next week, but developer Remedy has already unveiled its longer-term plans for its multiplayer Control spinoff. Players can expect two new areas of the Federal Bureau of Control to open up in autumn and winter respectively, each bringing a host of subsidiary features.

Each update will add a new "job"—Firebreak's name for its hazardous cleanup missions. The first of these is codenamed 'Outbreak'. Remedy's roadmap doesn't specify what the job involves, but it introduces a new 'jobsite' named the research sector, alongside new enemies and free earnable rewards.

The launch of FBC: Firebreak is just the beginning. Have a look at what the post-launch roadmap will look like.All playable post launch content in the game is free.FBC: Firebreak launches June 17. #FBCFirebreak pic.twitter.com/bZdliHaOilJune 11, 2025

Most interesting though, is that the Fall update also adds new systems to the shooter. Remedy doesn't explain what these mechanics are, or whether they're universal or exclusive to Outbreak (I expect the former). But I'm intrigued as to what it might be. As Robin Valentine discovered in his hands-off FBC: Firebreak preview earlier this year, Firebreak is designed to be a highly systemic cooperative shooter. For example, temperature plays a major role in the game, affecting both your team and your primary enemies—the Hiss.

"The Hiss will actually get more effective as they get warmer—but if things get too warm, fires can break out and enemies can even spontaneously combust," Robin wrote back in March. "Water douses flames, and it also heals you, via any source, but getting wet can make you cold which slows you down."

As for the winter update, the job it adds is codenamed 'Blackout', suggesting that whatever it involves, you'll be doing it in the dark. Blackout will likewise add another jobsite, though Remedy doesn't provide a name for this one, as well as extra enemies and "new equipment". Both free updates will also launch alongside paid cosmetic packs called classified requisitions, which feature skins, sprays, armour sets and character voice packs.

FBC: Firebreak launches on Tuesday. And the more I learn about it, the keener I am to check it out. Remedy stated in May that its multiplayer shooter "respects players' time" rather than trying to eat up your entire life, while the weapon and equipment design was guided by the all-important question "What if you were just really drunk?"