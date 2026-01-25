Early access multiplayer shooter Out of Action is, ironically, full of action, with cyborg ninjas blasting each other in a mix of Titanfall and Max Payne

News
By published

Come for the movement, stay for the "advanced multiplayer bullet time".

The player shoots at an opponent with twin pistols, as their adversary dives to the right, preparinng to swing a katana in retaliation.
(Image credit: Doku Games)

Between games like Dusk, Amid Evil, Prodeus and Ultrakill, indie gaming has long taken over from the big-budget devs in delivering the best single-player shooters (though id Software can still pack a punch when it wants to). But lately, small developers have been beating the mainstream in the multiplayer sphere too.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 falling flat on its face and Battlefield 6 struggling to maintain its promising initial momentum, I've turned increasingly to the throwback deathmatch joys of Straftat and the cooperative combat shenanigans of 2024's Echo Point Nova. Now, new indie challenger Doku Games has entered the arena with Out of Action, a PvP FPS that aspires to be the darling of movement kids everywhere.

On the subject of Max Payne, Doku Games also promises "advanced multiplayer bullet-time". The Steam page doesn’t explain what this means or how it works. But Doku Games ran a (successful) Kickstarter for Out of Action in 2024, and its original pitch provides more detail. Apparently, bullet-time "only affects players within the line of sight of others who are affected, leaving obscure combat in different areas of the map untouched", which sounds pretty clever. Bullet-time can also be charged through fighting effectively and with style (which presumably means doing a load of cool tricks) while loadout choices also affect the system.

Out of Action (Indie FPS) - Steam gameplay trailer, early access soon!. WIP. - YouTube Out of Action (Indie FPS) - Steam gameplay trailer, early access soon!. WIP. - YouTube
Watch On

In addition, the Kickstarter delves deeper into combat possibilities. Alongside the movement options, Doku Games mentions numerous tactics players can employ. These include throwing your weapons at opponents, shooting down rockets midair, attaching gun turrets to other players, and deflecting bullets back at enemies with your obligatory katana.

Out of Action is currently sitting at a 'Mostly Positive' rating on Steam, with the majority of reviews praising the core experience while noting that it needs fleshing out. Doku Games estimates that Out of Action will be in early access for 12-18 months, with planned updates including more weapons and loadout options, additional game modes, improved visuals and audio, and "fully fleshed out maps", likely explaining why the current maps look a little plain.

As for what else is coming in the FPS space in 2026, Highguard is the most immediate launch, arriving tomorrow. Everyone seems to have decided that it sucks before even playing it, which is extremely unfair. Sure, the diet Fortnite aesthetic does it a few favours, but there are some novel ideas behind its presentation, like riding into battle on the back of animals.

Elsewhere, February will bring High on Life 2, which I hope is better than the terrible first game, while March heralds the arrival of cartoon shooter Mouse: PI for Hire, the Left4Dead-like John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (which I think could be one of 2026's surprise hits) and of course, Marathon. I've no idea how Bungie's latest is going to pan out, but I hope that it's a winner, for the studio's sake if nothing else.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.