Killing Floor 3's new release date is late July

Developer Tripwire Interactive has announced that Killing Floor 3 will release on July 24 via Steam and Epic Games. That follows a delay from the originally planned March 25 release date.

The first launch date delay—just three weeks before the original date—followed a beta test that led to some harsh feedback.

"Since delaying the launch of Killing Floor 3, we've dedicated the additional development time to responding to the community's feedback, ensuring the next chapter in the much-loved cult action/horror franchise lives up to our shared vision," said creative director Bryan Wynia in a press release. "The support from our fans has been incredible, and with the new July 24th release date in sight, we're thrilled to bring that vision to players not just at launch, but through the continued support of new features and content that is a hallmark of our studio."

The studio has been showing off a lot of updates in the time since the beta period. That has included tweaks to game design, artwork, UI, and animations. Pre-orders have been restarted for the various editions on stores.

Killing Floor 3 will have a lot in common with the gore-splattering previous entries in the series: You're in the shoes of a rebel movement fighting the bioengineered zombie-monster army that was developed across the first two games. Players will be rebel Nightfall specialists surviving wave attacks by these beasts, unlocking new skills, and collecting an arsenal of weapons.

You can find Killing Floor 3 on Epic Games Store and on Steam.

Killing Floor 3 - Game Awards Trailer - YouTube Watch On