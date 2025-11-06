It took a staggering 28 days, but DICE has finally disabled the bugged lock-on missile that broke Battlefield 6

Beep-beep-beep-BOOM. One of the most disruptive bugs in Battlefield 6 has finally been addressed. DICE has temporarily disabled the lock-guided missile in the IFV tank, bypassing a bug that causes countermeasures not to work against the attack. Hear that? That's the sound of thousands of helicopter and jet pilots collectively sighing.

The bug itself has yet to be fixed, but DICE lead producer David Sirland has said that it will be in a patch next week.

"We've temporarily disabled the Lock-Guided Missile (MR Missile) for the Infantry Fighting Vehicle as we work to address inconsistencies witnessed with this vehicle's countermeasures. This change is live and will apply from your next match onward. We're aiming to have this issue resolved in an update next week."

If you've spent any chunk of time in a helicopter or jet in Battlefield 6, you've probably been victimized by the lock-on bug. No matter how reactive or crafty pilots are with their countermeasure timing, missiles fired from an IFV tank simply don't care. It's demoralizing and supremely frustrating when it happens, especially in the mode Escalation, which feeds both teams more and more tanks with busted missiles as the round progresses.

The lock-on bug stands as Battlefield 6's single most disruptive exploit, which begs the question—why did it take a staggering 28 days to disable?

The Most Overpowered Thing In Battlefield 6... - YouTube Watch On

EA's official communications hold no answers. The bug has seemingly existed since launch day, and it took virtually no time for players to start sounding alarms about an exploit so bad it renders entire vehicles moot. Jackfrags, the most-watched Battlefield YouTuber by a mile, made an entire video calling attention to the bug (while having some fun using it) on October 16, less than a week after Battlefield 6 came out. It has 800,000 views!

When weeks passed and no hotfix arrived, many simply assumed Battlefield 6 was not set up to allow for emergency tweaks outside larger patches—which would have been bad for its own reasons, but at least understandable. Then last week, well, DICE disabled a gadget that was causing a much smaller, less significant bug, showing everyone it does have the necessary tools.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"CMON GUYS! If we are willing to vault gadgets, the Laser Designator absolutely needs to be deleted from Multiplayer at the very least," wrote Twitch streamer Silk at the time.

(Image credit: ProLosco on X)

Better late than never, I suppose?