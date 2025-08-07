Id Software kicks off QuakeCon with a surprise release of Heretic + Hexen, an 'enhanced' bundle with cross-platform multiplayer, mod support, and more
One year after the Doom + Doom 2 bundle, id Software and Nightdive Studios has done it again.
One year after surprise-launching Doom + Doom 2, id Software and Nightdive have done it again—this time with the classic fantasy shooters Heretic and Hexen, which have been bundled together and updated with performance improvements, an "enhanced" soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult, local and online multiplayer, built-in mod support, and more.
The new Heretic + Hexen bundle includes the three originals—Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and the Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel expansion—along with two all-new episodes "created in collaboration between individuals at id Software + Nightdive Studios," Heretic: Faith Renewed and Hexen: Vestiges of Grandeur. It adds up to 117 campaign maps and 120 deathmatch maps across Heretic and Hexen, which should keep you going for a while.
The definitive re-release of Heretic + Hexen are available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch! 📖 slayersclub.bethesda.net/en-US/articl...— @nightdivestudios.bsky.social (@nightdivestudios.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-08-07T20:11:16.634Z
Enhancements include support for 4K resolutions, widescreen displays, frame rates of up to 120 fps, controller support, bug fixes, and a "game balance toggle" enabling players to switch between the original or enhanced gameplay. New accessibility options have also been added, including improved legibility, contrast and FX adjustments, and text-to-speech features, and a "Vault" containing concept art and other assets from the original games. You can toggle between the new and original soundtracks too, if you like.
While the announcement of the new Heretic + Hexen bundle was a surprise, it wasn't entirely unexpected. GOG announced earlier today that Heretic, Hexen, and Deathkings "will be unavailable for purchase for about two hours," but added, "don't be alarmed, they'll be back." Suspicions, as they say, were raised:
Heretic + Hexen is available for $15/£13.49/€15 on Steam and GOG, but—this is cool—if you own any of the three original games, you'll be upgraded to the new package for free, and will continue to have access to the originals too.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed
6. Best PC controller: Xbox Wireless Controller
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.