Id Software kicks off QuakeCon with a surprise release of Heretic + Hexen, an 'enhanced' bundle with cross-platform multiplayer, mod support, and more

One year after surprise-launching Doom + Doom 2, id Software and Nightdive have done it again—this time with the classic fantasy shooters Heretic and Hexen, which have been bundled together and updated with performance improvements, an "enhanced" soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult, local and online multiplayer, built-in mod support, and more.

The new Heretic + Hexen bundle includes the three originals—Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and the Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel expansion—along with two all-new episodes "created in collaboration between individuals at id Software + Nightdive Studios," Heretic: Faith Renewed and Hexen: Vestiges of Grandeur. It adds up to 117 campaign maps and 120 deathmatch maps across Heretic and Hexen, which should keep you going for a while.

The definitive re-release of Heretic + Hexen are available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch! 📖 slayersclub.bethesda.net/en-US/articl... — @nightdivestudios.bsky.social (@nightdivestudios.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-08-07T20:11:16.634Z

Enhancements include support for 4K resolutions, widescreen displays, frame rates of up to 120 fps, controller support, bug fixes, and a "game balance toggle" enabling players to switch between the original or enhanced gameplay. New accessibility options have also been added, including improved legibility, contrast and FX adjustments, and text-to-speech features, and a "Vault" containing concept art and other assets from the original games. You can toggle between the new and original soundtracks too, if you like.

While the announcement of the new Heretic + Hexen bundle was a surprise, it wasn't entirely unexpected. GOG announced earlier today that Heretic, Hexen, and Deathkings "will be unavailable for purchase for about two hours," but added, "don't be alarmed, they'll be back." Suspicions, as they say, were raised:

(Image credit: GOG)

Heretic + Hexen is available for $15/£13.49/€15 on Steam and GOG, but—this is cool—if you own any of the three original games, you'll be upgraded to the new package for free, and will continue to have access to the originals too.