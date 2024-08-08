Id Software just surprise launched Doom + Doom 2, a 'definitive' bundle that adds cross-platform multiplayer and in-game mod support to every retro Doom

DOOM + DOOM II | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The original Doom and Doom 2 are back in a big way: Bethesda Softworks announced at QuakeCon today that newly-updated editions of the groundbreaking 1990s shooters, bundled with a pile of additional content, are now available in a single package.

Developed in partnership with Nightdive and id Software, the Doom + Doom 2 bundle features cross-platform deathmatch and co-op gameplay for up to 16 players, modding tools that enable modders to share their work directly in-game (sounds similar to the mod integration in Bethesda's RPGs), and an updated soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult including brand-new Doom 2 recordings (although you can opt for the original soundtrack if you prefer). There's also a range of new accessibility options including more legible fonts and a high-contrast mode, plus improved performance with support for 4K resolutions via Nightdive's Kex engine.

The full package includes:

Doom

Doom 2

TNT: Evilution

The Plutonia Experiment

Master Levels for Doom 2

No Rest for the Living

Sigil (that's the one John Romero made a few years back)

Legacy of Rust (an all-new episode created by id Software, Nightdive, and MachineGames)

A new deathmatch map pack with 26 maps

All told, that comes to 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps across Doom and Doom 2—that should keep you blasting for a while.

Doom + Doom 2 is out now and available on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. If you already own the enhanced versions of Doom on Steam, the update edition is yours for free. Bethesda also announced the Doom Anthology at QuakeCon today, a physical edition bundle of Doom, Doom 2, Doom 3, the 2016 Doom reboot, and Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition that will come in Steelbook game case and include a five-inch replica of the famed BFG. It's set to launch on October 22.