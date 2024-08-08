Id Software just surprise launched Doom + Doom 2, a 'definitive' bundle that adds cross-platform multiplayer and in-game mod support to every retro Doom
The Doom + Doom 2 package is a free update for existing Enhanced edition owners.
The original Doom and Doom 2 are back in a big way: Bethesda Softworks announced at QuakeCon today that newly-updated editions of the groundbreaking 1990s shooters, bundled with a pile of additional content, are now available in a single package.
Developed in partnership with Nightdive and id Software, the Doom + Doom 2 bundle features cross-platform deathmatch and co-op gameplay for up to 16 players, modding tools that enable modders to share their work directly in-game (sounds similar to the mod integration in Bethesda's RPGs), and an updated soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult including brand-new Doom 2 recordings (although you can opt for the original soundtrack if you prefer). There's also a range of new accessibility options including more legible fonts and a high-contrast mode, plus improved performance with support for 4K resolutions via Nightdive's Kex engine.
The full package includes:
- Doom
- Doom 2
- TNT: Evilution
- The Plutonia Experiment
- Master Levels for Doom 2
- No Rest for the Living
- Sigil (that's the one John Romero made a few years back)
- Legacy of Rust (an all-new episode created by id Software, Nightdive, and MachineGames)
- A new deathmatch map pack with 26 maps
All told, that comes to 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps across Doom and Doom 2—that should keep you blasting for a while.
Doom + Doom 2 is out now and available on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. If you already own the enhanced versions of Doom on Steam, the update edition is yours for free. Bethesda also announced the Doom Anthology at QuakeCon today, a physical edition bundle of Doom, Doom 2, Doom 3, the 2016 Doom reboot, and Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition that will come in Steelbook game case and include a five-inch replica of the famed BFG. It's set to launch on October 22.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.