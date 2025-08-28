EA knows Battlefield 6's settings menu was a mess in beta, and 'it's probably still going to be a little clunky when we launch'

As simple and mundane as they are, there's an art behind making a good menu, and sadly, the Battlefield 6 beta missed the mark in that regard. The menus felt designed for controllers over mouse and keyboard, though even that felt remarkably clunky. It's a shame, considering the interface in previous Battlefield games has been just fine on both consoles and PC.

If you needed to tweak something during a match, you'd be faffing around for way longer than you'd have liked, thanks to the many layers and tabs you had to sift through. Having a lot of options to mess around with can be a good thing (I love the new Very Aggressive Listening setting), but it also makes it a pain to actually find what you're looking for.

Likewise, the 'Netflix UI' style of the main menu and class customisation made simple things like searching for a specific mode or changing your weapon a chore. In fact, it even sparked some conspiracy theories during the beta, as players felt the classic closed-weapons playlists were being intentionally buried, which Battlefield Studios had to quickly shut down.

Fear not, though, as Battlefield 6's menus are getting a touch-up prior to release. In an interview with PC Gamer, Battlefield Studios' technical director Christian Bruhl explains that the team is "looking at [the] feedback" around the menus and making a few changes.

"I can't say exactly what we'll fix. You know, we're not going to rebuild our menu from scratch, obviously, between now and launch, but we are looking to improve [based on] some of the biggest feedback."

Bruhl goes on to admit that "it's probably still going to be a little bit clunky when we launch, but we're going to continue to improve it going forward."

(Image credit: EA)

If I had to guess, it'll likely be the settings menu that sees the biggest changes, with smaller (nonetheless welcome) tweaks elsewhere, as the main menus' streaming service look seems very much baked-in and would surely require more extensive work. Nevertheless, I hope that's something we see eventually, as I'd rather not struggle with UI just to change my loadout.

These improvements come alongside a number of other sweeping changes based on beta feedback that were revealed last week, such as nerfs to movement and tweaks to weapon handling, as well as fixes for key bugs like 'super bullets' that plagued the beta. All in all, I'd say it was a successful playtest for all involved: we got to play BF6 early and voice feedback, and EA got a massive win ahead of Black Ops 7's deflating reveal.