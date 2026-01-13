EA delays Battlefield 6's next season a month to 'further polish and refine Season 2,' and the only words I want to hear next are 'bigger maps'

EA is delaying Battlefield 6 Season 2 by a month, and its reasons for doing so are unnecessarily vague.

"During our ongoing development, we've continued to review community feedback and, in order to keep our promise, determined that our best path forward is to extend Season 1 and give ourselves extra time to further polish and refine Season 2," reads a Battlefield Studios blog post published today.

To hold folks over until Season 2's new launch date of February 17, Battlefield 6 will get another mini battle pass free of charge. It's called the Frostfire Bonus Path and includes a weapon package, at least one soldier skin, and a bunch of double XP tokens (the simplest way to pad out a battle pass you didn't plan on having to make).

I'm all for devs taking extra time to finish updates instead of slavishly adhering to an arbitrary three-month cycle, especially because Season 1 wasn't exactly great. We got one good map that probably should've been there at launch, one OK map, and a bunch of guns as forgettable and samey as Call of Duty's wall of grey metal. Oh yea, and Redsec, the battle royale that nobody was particularly clamoring for and whose presence has only made it more annoying to navigate menus to where I actually want to go: regular 64-player Conquest.

Take your time BF Studios! But just so you know, there are only four words that would get me excited for a new Battlefield 6 season right now: Bigger. Maps. Are. Coming.

Fast track naval warfare. Expand the boundaries on maps that nobody likes. "Maps too small" is the single loudest piece of feedback now three months into Battlefield 6's run, but DICE has been weirdly noncommittal about the whole thing. It acknowledged late last year that bigger spaces are a thing they're looking at, but as a fan, it comes off as out of touch to say anything less than "this is priority number one."

While you're at it, stop bombarding folks who paid $70 to play Battlefield 6 with pop-up ads and fullscreen billboards for $20 bundles on top of daily reminders that the $30 battle pass exists. Just because you made a better Call of Duty than Call of Duty last year, doesn't mean you have to make all the same mistakes.

To recap: Battlefield 6 launch? Good. Season 1? A step back. Season 2? Could be a good one, if Conquest gets the maps it deserves.