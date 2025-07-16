Destiny 2 Solemn Remembrance god roll guide: Best perks, barrels, and magazines

Stealing the weapon model of the iconic Luna's Howl and Not Forgotten, it should be no surprise that the Solemn Remembrance god roll is tearing it up in PvP (and even in PvE) in Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate. It's a precision frame hand cannon that you don't want to miss, though it comes with a handful of new perks that make it tricky to figure out the best drops.

Below, I'll go over all the perks, barrels, and magazine parts you'll want for the perfect Solemn Remembrance. With that in mind, though, don't forget that Destiny 2's gear tiers, added in The Edge of Fate update, throw a spanner in the works for weapon grinding. You might want to wait a bit until you fully commit to the grind.

To get Solemn Remembrance, you just need to play seven games of competitive PvP to earn a curated roll from Lord Shaxx, similar to Rose previously. Once you've earned this, keep playing competitive and you'll occasionally see one drop—hopefully a god roll.

Destiny 2 Solemn Remembrance PvP god roll

(Image credit: Bungie)

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Grip: Smooth Grip, Polymer Grip

Smooth Grip, Polymer Grip 3rd Column: Slideshot, Zen Moment, Lone Wolf

Slideshot, Zen Moment, Lone Wolf 4th Column: Keep Away, Magnificent Howl, Precision Instrument

Keep Away, Magnificent Howl, Precision Instrument Masterwork: Range, Reload Speed

When it comes to PvP, you'll want as much range as possible on Solemn Remembrance, so Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds are a must in the first two columns. Corkscrew Rifling and Extended Barrel aren't bad options in the first column, though I'd always go for Hammer-Forged if possible. For grips, it's best to improve overall handling, so Smooth Grip or Polymer Grip are by far the best options.

You're spoiled for choice with column three and four perks on Solemn Remembrance in PvP. In column three, I'd recommend Slideshot for most players, but Zen Moment is incredibly consistent and easy to use. Lone Wolf also offers some great benefits in competitive and Trials of Osiris, so it's worth considering if it suits your playstyle.

In the final column, I recommend Keep Away, since it's very reliable in all PvP modes and offers bonus range, reload speed, and handling—a lovely cocktail of buffs. Magnificent Howl, which was once Luna's Howl's defining feature, is also a great pick if you're a headshot machine. Precision Instrument is similar, though more forgiving.

Destiny 2 Solemn Remembrance PvE god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Accurized Rounds, Flared Magwell

Accurized Rounds, Flared Magwell Grip: Smooth Grip, Polymer Grip

Smooth Grip, Polymer Grip 3rd Column: Headstone, Lone Wolf, Impromptu Ammunition

Headstone, Lone Wolf, Impromptu Ammunition 4th Column: Rimestealer, Magnificent Howl, Precision Instrument, Firefly

Rimestealer, Magnificent Howl, Precision Instrument, Firefly Masterwork: Range, Reload Speed

In PvE, I'd still recommend improving Solemn Remembrance's maximum range to hit bigger damage numbers from afar, so Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds once again. Flared Magwell is also a strong magazine pick if you're looking for something a little more reload-friendly, especially as range isn't quite as necessary in PvE. Smooth Grip and Polymer Grip are still the best grip options too.

Solemn Remembrance doesn't have the most exciting third and fourth column perks in PvE, despite having access to several new perks (it is a PvP-focused hand cannon after all). Headstone is as good as it's always been, especially on Stasis builds, and Lone Wolf is great if you're playing solo. Impromptu Ammunition is a brand-new perk in The Edge of Fate, which causes final blows to increase ammo meter progress for a short duration. If you're making frequent use of special and heavy weapons, then it's good for ammo efficiency.

In the final column, I'd recommend Rimestealer if you've also got Headstone on your roll and running a Stasis build. Otherwise, Magnificent Howl and Precision Instrument are consistent sources of bonus damage in PvE, especially against higher health, single targets, while Firefly adds crowd control.