Destiny 2 The Desert Perpetual loot table: Find out who drops what in The Edge of Fate raid

A new Destiny 2 raid means a fresh batch of unique weapons and armour to add to your collection, including the elusive raid exotic. Only certain items drop from each encounter, so you'll need The Desert Perpetual loot table to know who drops what, whether you're chasing something specific or just trying to catch 'em all.

Keeping up with the new systems in The Edge of Fate, The Desert Perpetual's raid loot has armour set bonuses, Armour 3.0 stats, and also follows the gear tier system, as perplexing as it is. Outside of the raid loot, chances are you still have some Edge of Fate exotics left to collect as well, like the Graviton Spike handcannon.

Destiny 2 The Desert Perpetual loot table

Here's what you can earn from each encounter in The Desert Perpetual, but keep in mind that this raid is non-linear outside of the final encounter:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Encounter Weapons Armour Agraios, Inherent Antedate (arc SMG), Lance Ephemeral (strand sniper), Intercalary (stasis auto rifle) No armour drops Iatros, Inward-Tuned Finite Maybe (solar fusion rifle), The When and Where (stasis rocket launcher) Chest, helmet Epoptes, Lord of Quanta Opaque Hourglass (arc combat bow) Class item, legs, arms Koregos, the Worldline (final encounter) Whirling Ovation (exotic strand rocket launcher), any Desert Perpetual legendary weapon All armour slots

Destiny 2 The Desert Perpetual weapons list

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Bungie) (Image credit: Bungie) (Image credit: Bungie) (Image credit: Bungie) (Image credit: Bungie) (Image credit: Bungie)

There are seven weapons that can drop throughout The Desert Perpetual raid. While the exotic comes with set perks, the legendary weapons have a wide selection of perk rolls, including some new ones in The Edge of Fate. They also come with the Frame of Reference origin trait, which causes final blows with this weapon to temporarily grant increased damage, reload speed, and range. And no, these new raid weapons aren't craftable, so you'll have to farm for the best rolls the old-fashioned way.

Here are all of the weapons you can get:

Whirling Ovation : Exotic heavy strand rocket launcher

: Exotic heavy strand rocket launcher Antedate : Primary adaptive arc SMG

: Primary adaptive arc SMG Intercalary : Primary adaptive stasis auto rifle

: Primary adaptive stasis auto rifle Lance Ephemeral : Special rapid-fire strand sniper rifle

: Special rapid-fire strand sniper rifle Finite Maybe : Special aggressive solar fusion rifle

: Special aggressive solar fusion rifle The When and Where : Heavy adaptive stasis rocket launcher

: Heavy adaptive stasis rocket launcher Opaque Hourglass: Heavy high-impact arc combat bow

Whirling Ovation

(Image credit: Bungie)

The exclusive exotic weapon for The Desert Perpetual is the Whirling Ovation, a unique rocket launcher that functions somewhat like a fusion rifle. You have one chance per week, per character, to get this weapon from the final encounter, so good luck grinding.

Whirling Ovation has the following traits:

Coronal Culmination: Hold to charge; release to fire. Charged projectiles have a delayed Solar payload.

Anticipation: The charge speed of this weapon’s next shot slowly increases over time. Anticipation builds more quickly as you deal more damage with other weapons.

It won't be the best pick for boss DPS phases, which is ironic considering the controversy around The Desert Perpetual's contest mode. Still, Whirling Ovation is designed with blasting groups of tough enemies in mind. Take it into high-level Portal activities, and you'll breeze through.

Destiny 2 The Desert Perpetual armour set

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Desert Perpetual drops its own armour set called Collective Psyche. Unlike previous raid armour sets, though, this goes beyond a unique look, as Collective Psyche takes advantage of set bonuses:

Accretion (two-piece): Picking up an ammo brick gives you a stacking bonus to weapon swap and stow speeds until you die.

Doppler Effect (four-piece): Suspend, unravel, and sever effects applied to targets, and radiant and restoration effects applied to you have increased duration.

While the two-piece bonus isn't all that exciting, the four-piece is much better, at least if you're running with a solar or strand build (or prismatic, of course). Unfortunately, that means you won't be able to activate a two-piece bonus from another set like Last Discipline at the same time.