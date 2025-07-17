Destiny 2: How to get Graviton Spike and all its intrinsic upgrades

Acquiring the Graviton Spike exotic hand cannon in Destiny 2's new The Edge of Fate expansion is likely the first thing you'll want to do after you complete the main campaign. For one, you can't actually do it before, but grabbing the fancy new destination exotic has always been a nice post-campaign cooldown, solving a few lil’ puzzles and getting an exotic out of it.

The Graviton Through the Ages quest is actually quite simple, but I've also included details about how to get each of the Graviton Spike intrinsic upgrades, which are a little trickier. While pursuing this quest, don't forget your newfound ability to transform into a Matterspark whenever you want, since you'll be using your ball form quite a bit in the following puzzles.

All that said, here's how to get Graviton Spike and its intrinsic upgrades in Destiny 2's new The Edge of Fate expansion.

How to complete the Graviton Through the Ages quest

The quest sees you tracking down four weapon parts on Kepler (Image credit: Bungie)

After you finish the campaign, you'll be able to acquire the Graviton Through the Ages exotic quest from Lodi to get Graviton Spike. This quest consists of four main steps as you track down a weapon part in each of Kepler's main regions. I'll run through the steps for each below, plus provide a video clip of the trickiest bit (actually finding the part).

Graviton Spike Outer Steppes weapon part

After speaking to Lodi and acquiring Rosetta level 3 and then speaking to the Emeritus in the Caldera, you'll have to triangulate the location of the weapon piece in the Outer Steppes:

Follow the nav marker to the search area in the Outer Steppes—besides the marker, you'll know you're going the right way if you have to Mattermorph some metal sheets. As you enter the search area, you'll spot a Tracer Shank off to the left, shooting at a Rosetta Sentry centurion enemy hidden behind the building. Kill the Rosetta Sentry and interact with the symbol console next to it to "Input fluent Aionian command". Follow the nav marker to the new search area. When you reach the search area—shown in the clip above—drop down to the right and Matterspark to charge the generator before hopping into the launcher. Matterspark and charge the next generator before rolling through the tunnel. Charge the final generator to open the door and interact to "Search" the black object inside.

Graviton Spike Gorge weapon part

After speaking to the Emeritus again, you'll get the next weapon part search area in the Gorge. This follows the same structure:

Follow the nav marker to the Rosetta Sentry in the small room, kill it, and then "Input fluent Aionian command" on the console just behind it under the vex arch. Proceed to the new nav marker until you have to Matterspark through a tunnel with a cyclops directly on the other side. Jump across the gap—shown in the clip above—and Matterspark through the hole on the right to grab Mattermorph in the next room. Use Mattermorph to exit the room and Matterspark back into the tunnel, going right at the turning this time into a small room. Mattermorph the panel in front of you and search the black substance.

Graviton Spike Exiles Accord weapon part

After the previous step, speak with Lodi in Caldera again, then it's off to Exile's Accord for the third weapon part:

Follow the nav marker into Exile's Accord—you'll know you're going the right way if you have to Matterspark through a portal into the search area. Off to the left of the search area room, you'll find the Rosetta Sentry fighting a Hydra in a smaller room. Kill it and "Input fluent Aionian command" on the console. Go back the way you came through the Matterspark portal—don't jump through the hole in the ceiling like the nav marker says. Collect the Relocator from the far left corner of the room—shown in the clip above—and then jump up onto the platform next to it with the teleporter pad. Fire the Relocator through the vent directly above the pad and portal through to the next room. Turn left to spot and search the black substance.

Graviton Spike Central Academy weapon part

Once again, you'll need to return to Emeritus after the previous step. Instead of killing a Rosetta Sentry this time, you'll have to kill some other vex instead:

Collect Vex Data Fragments by defeating vex (powerful enemies drop more). I suggest doing this where they periodically spawn in the Caldera or going to the Aionian Campus. Follow the nav marker to the search area—you'll have to open a door in the Aionian Campus entrance courtyard by shooting a yellow shield generator on either side and interacting with the symbol terminal next to it. Head down into the basement with the Imp Swarm and turn around to look through the partially open door with the laser grid. Inside you'll spot the black substance, but you'll need a Relocator to get in. Continue through the basement and out into the next courtyard with the Wyvern—shown in the clip above—and look up to spot a Relocator inside a cage hanging from a crane. Search behind you and to the left to spot a big red drum in the corner and grab Mattermorph inside. Use it on the cage and jump up to grab the Relocator. Fire this through the laser door back in the basement to activate the portal and get inside to search the black substance. If it isn't working, try standing further back. Return to Lodi in the Caldera. Complete a Sieve activity, and Graviton Spike will drop from the chest at the end. You can see when the next Sieve event is occurring via the icon in the centre of the Kepler map and matchmake for it there.

Remember to extract the deepsight from Graviton Spike so you can unlock it as a craftable gun as well.

All Graviton Spike intrinsic upgrades

(Image credit: Bungie)

There are three Temporal Manipulation intrinsic upgrades for Graviton Spike and it doesn't matter which order you grab them in, though you need to use Graviton Spike to complete each. You might have already spotted these strange blue glowing flower pods during the campaign, but just didn't know what to do with them.

Graviton Spike Temporal Manipulation II

Image 1 of 5 This first intrinsic upgrade is below the Caldera settlement (Image credit: Bungie) Matterspark through the hole into the basement (Image credit: Bungie) Shoot the flower pod with Graviton Spike in arc mode (Image credit: Bungie) Shoot the stasis crystal in stasis mode (Image credit: Bungie) Grab the intrinsic behind the fan now it's stopped moving (Image credit: Bungie)

The first intrinsic to grab is directly below the Aionian settlement in the Caldera. From the altar where you arrive via fast travel:

Take a left at the bottom of the stairs and hug the left wall until you find a Matterspark hole. Travel through this into the room with the flower pod and the fan. Shoot the flower pod with Graviton Spikes' arc mode to open it and then switch to stasis mode to destroy the crystal inside, stopping the fan. Head through the stopped fan and grab the intrinsic upgrade inside.

Graviton Spike Temporal Manipulation III

The second intrinsic is in Exile's Accord (Image credit: Bungie)

The next intrinsic I suggest grabbing is in the Curtilage Divide in Exiles Accord. For this one you should:

Head to Curtilage Divide from the Caldera instead of fast travelling and progress through the area on the main track until you arrive in a very large cavern with multi-level platforms and Fallen structures. You'll spot the flower pod from the central platform—marked on the map above—sticking out of a hut roof. As with the previous, use Graviton Spike's arc mode to open it, then stasis mode to destroy the crystal inside. Now, as in the clip below, turn around, climb to the highest platform and grab Mattermorph from the far side of the room, bringing it back and using it to open the panels on top of the hut. Crawl inside past the now-stopped fan and grab the intrinsic upgrade.

Graviton Spike Temporal Manipulation IV

The final intrinsic is is in The Stellar Sink (Image credit: Bungie)

The last intrinsic upgrade is located in The Stellar Sink, quite close to the big fungal cavern where you fight a boss in the campaign. For this one:

Fast travel to the Assimilated Basement and continue through the area, heading right past the Hydra and jumping into the train portal near the Calculus mission flag. Follow the main path until you reach the big room with the fungal growths and buildings (where you fought that boss previously). Head through the small circular door at the far end, shown in the clip below, jump up onto the rock directly to your right, and then go forward a little way to spot the flower pod, marked on the map above. Same as before, use Graviton Spike arc mode to open the flower, then stasis mode to destroy the crystal. Use Matterspark to roll through the hole next to it and grab the final intrinsic upgrade in the room.

And that's every Graviton Spike intrinsic upgrade. This guide doesn't currently have catalyst details yet, but I'll be sure to add them once I've completed the relevant parts.