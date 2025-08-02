Bucking the trend of triple-digit installs, EA confirms Battlefield 6's file size can be as low as 55 gigs: 'You will be able to pick and choose which components of the game you install'

If you've been keeping an eye on the pre-purchase page for Battlefield 6 on Steam, you might have noticed two different required file sizes: 55GB for the minimum specs and 80GB for the recommended specs. Such a large discrepancy piqued our curiosity, and we reached out to EA for clarification.

"Yes, you will be able to pick and choose which components of the game you install," we were told by an EA representative. "There will be a shared base package, and then you can separately choose to install the main components (i.e. singleplayer, multiplayer etc.)."

This means that the "base package" is likely the 55GB storage suggestion while 80GB is the required storage for the base package plus all the additional components. So, if you're short on storage, you can leave out any components you don't plan to play.

With that said, even 80GB isn't too bad compared to other AAA games these days—more and more are asking for upwards of 100GB of space. Some, like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Jedi: Survivor, require double the storage Battlefield 6 is asking for.

If you're out there planning to get Battlefield 6 just for the singleplayer, you'll miss out on arguably the core part of the game. But this modularity will be helpful for the more intuitive use case of someone finishing the campaign, then freeing up some space to enjoy the multiplayer's (hopefully) long tail.

Battlefield 6 is currently available for pre-purchase on Steam for $69 (or $99 for the Phantom Edition). It's not slated to launch until October 10, but for those who want to check it out early there will be two open beta weekends this month on August 9-10 and 14-17.