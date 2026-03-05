Helldivers 2's big beefy build is going away for good, because Arrowhead is 'confident that players are having a great experience' with the new skinny version

Kate Moss once said "nothing tastes as good as skinny feels," which tells me that Kate Moss must have an extremely bland, uninteresting diet—and I say that as a small-town white guy in Canada, which should really tell you something. Still, it's sometimes not a bad idea to slim things down a little—such as in the case of Helldivers 2, which is ditching its 'large' build permanently later this month.

For any of this to make sense, you'll need to cast back to December 2025, when Arrowhead reduced the Helldivers 2 install size by a whopping 85%, from 154GB to 23GB. That's a hell of a cut, but it wasn't so much a case of developer wizardry as simply a matter of the game being massively over-bloated to begin with: Arrowhead said earlier in 2025 that the PC version of Helldivers 2 was so much larger than the console editions because it duplicated some data files in order to make up for the relatively poor performance of conventional hard drive drives (HDDs), which are significantly slower than solid-state drives (SSDs).

At the time, the "slim" build of Helldivers 2 was released as a Steam beta, to reduce the likelihood of some unanticipated awfulness. But it seems that all went well, because very soon Helldivers 2 Large will be no more.

"After extensive testing of our 'slim' build (for more details on this history of this topic see here and here), weeks of your input and stress testing including a great influx of new and returning players in the ‘Machinery of Oppression’ major update, we are confident that players are having a great experience playing Helldivers 2 on the smaller build," Arrowhead wrote on Steam. "As a result we will be removing the 'large' build from Steam inline with our next patch—17th March 2026."

As is the way of things, the announcement kicked off a 12-page (and counting) argument over whether Helldivers 2 should have a PvP mode, interspersed with demands for bug fixes, Steam trading cards, and complaints about wokeness. But here and there you can also see expressions of gratitude for the size cut, and for good reason: Games are getting bigger and so are SSD price tags, so any size reductions—and especially a cutback as dramatic as this—is welcome.