Borderlands 4 has a volume slider specifically for muting Claptrap—if you're a coward
Though I revile Claptrap, I accept him as a necessary penance.
Borderlands 4 has had a complicated launch. Initial critical response was fairly positive, but some sites—including PC Gamer—didn't receive pre-release code and were unable to offer their own opinions at launch. And once the clock hit go time, early Steam reviews were dominated by reports of performance issues and crashes that we experienced in our own early performance analysis.
While it looks like Borderlands 4 still has a few kinks to hammer out, it does serve up one of the better features we've seen in the series: A chance to finally, mercifully silence Claptrap—and only Claptrap.
Yes, Borderlands 4 has a volume slider specifically for its flagship failure robot, letting you completely mute the shrieks, shouts, and general insufferability Claptrap has forced us to endure since 2009. Technically, this isn't the freshest news: Some had noticed the slider during prerelease demos. But it's about time. Society has evolved beyond the need for Claptrap.
I'm just not sure we deserve that peace.
Part of me thinks that the bespoke Claptrap slider doesn't go far enough—that we should instead be given a Claptrap equivalent of an arachnophobia mode, replacing him with a featureless orb. Or like, a mild-mannered guy named Mark, with pleasant and agreeable mannerisms. There wouldn't be any evidence that Claptrap was there, or indeed ever had been. There'd just be Mark, who is pleasant and speaks with an indoor voice.
While I think it would be a boon for all our psyches, I'm not convinced it's spiritually appropriate. I haven't enjoyed Claptrap's presence in roughly 16 years, but in that time I've come to understand him as a form of karmic penance. By suffering these cognitive wounds, we atone for debasing ourselves with the gluttony of slavering over 16 quintillion guns or whatever.
That's simply too many guns. The debt must be paid, and Claptrap is the terrible price. If we mute him, what greater costs might we incur?
I should note, though, that our Harvey Randall—who's been playing a bit of Borderlands 4—says that Claptrap is pretty alright in this one. Maybe that slider's not necessary to begin with. Either way, it's a good bit.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Borderlands 4: Everything we know
Borderlands 4 Shift codes: The new key connection
Borderlands 4 Harlowe builds: The amped-up Gravitar
Borderlands 4 Rafa builds: The speed-demon Exo-Soldier
Borderlands 4 Vex builds: The spooky Siren
Borderlands 4 Amon builds: The fierce Forgeknight
Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.