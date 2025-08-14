I hope you've been sharing your Battlefield 6 clips to social media, because we're only 8% of the way through the $1 trillion destruction challenge and the clock's ticking

Both phases of the Battlefield 6 open beta have given us heaps of in-game challenges to complete to earn exclusive rewards once the game fully launches in October. However, there's actually another event going on that no one seems to know about: Destruction Receipts. Given it's not featured in the in-game menus, I'm not too surprised.

EA has teamed up with engineer Carlos Diemer to calculate how much property damage we've all been dealing with since the first weekend of the Battlefield 6 open beta kicked off. More specifically, we've been challenged to destroy the maps to rack up a hefty total of $1,000,000,000,000 in damage. In doing so, we'll nab the Destruction skin for the M60 machine gun—not that we know what it looks like yet.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we've only earned a depressing $81,252,279,204 as I'm writing this. Those numbers are too big to comprehend, so I've done the math (I used a calculator): we're just 8% of the way through the challenge, with less than half the time left to go now that the Weekend 2 trial has arrived. It's not looking good, to say the least.

(Image credit: EA)

The big issue with this event is that it's not just about blowing things up—that's the easy part, considering most buildings collapse with just a measly grenade. For your efforts to count, you need to post clips of your gameplay to either X or Instagram using #BF6Receipts and mention @battlefield, supposedly so that Diemer can rate your antics.

Evidently, there aren't enough clips being sent in yet, though I still doubt he's checking through every single one and balancing the books anyhow. Every time you submit a clip, you can check your 'receipt' by searching for your account on the leaderboards.

Nevertheless, it's a very odd way to do an event like this. Considering Battlefield Studios is tracking all kinds of other BF6 beta stats, I'm surprised that some kind of destruction metric isn't counted in the background, so that all players are passively chipping away at this community challenge.

If there's one thing I've learned over the years, though, is that developers will rarely let you fail a community event. After all, it's not particularly great for morale if it looks like there aren't enough players participating. I'm fully expecting the progress bar to dramatically shoot up on the final day of the event, as we've seen with similar community challenges in past, especially in the likes of Call of Duty. Maybe inflation will have fudged Diemer's calculations a bit, or something.