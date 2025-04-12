Atomfall hits 2 million players and 500K cups of tea drunk

Survival-action shooter Atomfall has lured more than two million players into its post-nuclear-disaster Britain, and they've apparently drunk 500,000 cups of tea while there. Which is not enough. Those are rookie numbers in the British tea drinking game. We need those numbers up to like three per person just to make average. That's 6,000,000 cups of tea, people, get on it.

Developer Rebellion shared the latest Atomfall stats from its first two weeks after release, and I was happy to find that 60% of players helped a poor wounded scientist, and deeply disappointed not just with tea consumption, but with how the delicious pasty somehow came in third on the list of foods consumed. What is wrong with you people? You're eating tinned meat when the pasty is right there.

The nice part is that the cricket bat kill total is over 5.9 million, so we're right where we should be there. No, I do not have a statistic to base this one (unlike the tea one) but it just feels right. Drink a cuppa, kill a man with a wooden bat. Simple as.

The new stats are a follow-up to a previous announcement from Rebellion that Atomfall had broken 1.5 million players. That made it the most successful game launch in Rebellion's 32 year history, which is pretty dang good for the veteran Zombie Army and Sniper Elite studio.

Atomfall got a 62% in the PC Gamer review, with reviewer Fraser Brown noting how it "flirts with Fallout, Stalker, RPGs, survival games, and all sorts of different systems, and it pulls you in lots of different directions."

"I've spent years wandering many an inhospitable wasteland, so Atomfall's pleasant post-apocalypse is pretty inviting. They've got tea here. And bakeries," he said. "It'd be a nice place for a ramble, if it weren't for the fire-spewing robots, lethal flora, bandits, cultists and conspiracies."

You can find out more about Atomfall, like where you can buy it, at its official site.