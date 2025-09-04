Forget Silksong, it is my earnest belief you should play like 17 Lego games
For less money than you would ordinarily have to pay for like 17 Lego games.
We used to have laws in this world. Hard-set traditions that kept us orderly and guided us out of harm's way. The sun rose in the east and set in the west, dogs chased cats, two plus two equaled four, and any videogame with a movie licence attached was damn-near guaranteed to be bad.
But we're a lost people, and now licensed videogames can be good. Sometimes they even have two licences, like the various Lego things currently occupying the latest Lego games Humble Bundle. There's Lego Star Wars, Lego Marvel, Lego DC, Lego Jurassic World. Just a whole lot of Lego. Here's the full list of what's on offer:
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
- Lego DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition (who the hell hyphenates supervillains?)
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Editions
- Lego Jurassic World
- Lego Worlds
- Lego Disney Pixar's The Incredibles (three brands! Count 'em!)
- The Lego Movie 2 Videogame
- Lego Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition
- The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes (no hyphen for them)
- Lego Batman: The Videogame
- Lego The Hobbit
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes
- The Lego Movie – Videogame
You can pick up the whole lot for $15 (£13.39), just the bolded games for $10 (£8.92), or just the bold and underlined games for a paltry $5 (£4.46).
Some of these are the best Lego games out there. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a banger—a funny retelling of all nine Star Wars films (even the bad ones) and a damn fine platformer at its heart. Lego Lord of the Rings? A jolly good time even if you're not up to date on your Silmarillions and whatnot.
Others are, well, less good. We didn't love Lego Marvel's Avengers, and the less said about The Lego Movie – Videogame, the better. Still, Humble has wisely (dare I say, intentionally) put most of the less-good games in the 'you're getting these whatever you pay' category, so I think the decision you're really making is whether to fork over the full $15 or not.
I reckon it's worth it if you're in the mood for a platformer or 17. And hey, it's not like you can buy anything else on Steam at the present moment.
