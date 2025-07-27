Bloody fighting game Invincible VS gets its most brutal character yet in Comic-Con trailer

Gory fighting game Invincible VS got a new gameplay trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, giving us our first look at the latest addition to the playable character line-up: Battle Beast. While not a central character in the Invincible franchise, Battle Beast has made several appearances in the show and the comic books, where he is known for his fierce quest to find worthy opponents to challenge him in battle.

The gameplay trailer shows off Battle Beast's relentless fighting style, which is brutal even by Invincible's standards. The glimpse of him we get in the trailer ends with a move where Battle Beast leaps into the air to smash his opponent into the ground (accompanied by an equally dramatic explosion of blood). He's the eighth playable character confirmed for Invincible VS, joining Invincible, Atom Eve, Bulletproof, Lucan, Omni-Man, Rex Splode, and Thula.

Battle Beast's character is particularly well-suited to the fighting game genre given his background and motivations. His main goal is literally to find someone worthy of killing him in combat, although that's no easy feat given his merciless skill in battle.

This is the first new character to join the line-up since Invincible VS was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase last month. It's slated for release sometime in 2026, but doesn't have a specific release window yet. We're sure to see more playable characters announced over the coming weeks and months though, so don't despair if your favorite Invincible character isn't on the roster already.

Invincible VS will be a 3v3 tag team fighting game in a similar vein to the Marvel vs Capcom series. It's the debut project from Quarter Up, which boasts some experienced talent despite being a new studio, including former Killer Instinct (2013) lead producer Mike Willette, who is the executive producer on Invincible VS. It's currently available to wishlist on Steam if you want to stay in the loop on updates.