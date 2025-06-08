Invincible VS is the second amazing-looking superhero tag fighter to crop up in the last three days

As a lifelong superhero obsessive who's gleefully god awful at Marvel vs. Capcom, the last decade's lack of good comic-based fighters is reliably in my top 10 things I love to complain about. I'll have to swap it for something else, though, as trailers for slick, spandex-centric tag fighters have been falling from the sky as though the devs are making up for lost time.

Following up last week's announcement of Marvel Tokon is today's announcement of Invincible VS, a 3v3 tag fighter in Robert Kirkman's subversive, gory superhero universe. It certainly lives up to the source material's hyperviolence, as characters' clothes get shredded and splattered with blood as brawls progress. Characters like Bulletproof, Atom Eve, Invincible, and Omni-Man have no qualms blowing each other's heads off with a well-placed super, and I couldn't be happier.

Invincible VS - Official Gameplay Trailer| Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

It's hard to get a read on the specifics of its fighting in the brief snippets shown, but it looks like a traditional 2D fighter through and through. Carrying the tag fighter torch of games past, players can call on assists to extend combos and switch up their playstyle mid-match. The Steam page points out that it's also the debut from Quarter Up, a studio with talent from 2013's excellent Killer Instinct reboot. I've spoken with the developer a bit about the game, and while I can't share any details just yet, you can expect to read more about it on PC Gamer later this week.

Given Invincible's larger-than-life action and gargantuan roster of characters—I don't know if you've seen the size of those omnibus volumes, but there's a lot of stories to pull from—a fighting game in this style is a no-brainer. Omni-Man showing up in Mortal Kombat and Fortnite is cool and all, but there's a lot more to the series than J.K. Simmons' sultry tones.

If you're eager to outlast every fragile, insignificant being on this planet, you can wishlist Invincible VS on Steam.