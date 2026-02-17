Bethesda originally thought Fallout 3's metro system should track to the surface world, then realised running through miles of tunnels was dull as hell: 'Being realistic sometimes isn't fun'
Well, not with that attitude.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
We've recently had a bonanza of Bethesda interviews to mark… well, it feels like they were all done to mark the end of Fallout season two, which is a bit odd. But nevertheless, among them is Game Informer's excellent oral history of Fallout, in which the great and good from the studio reminisce about bringing the now-seminal series into 3D.
One of the biggest decisions was where the game would be set, with Bethesda's art team eventually stoked to go with Washington DC: mainly because lots of them lived there. "It's cool to work in an area that you're deeply familiar with, because then you can include things that [other] people may not be familiar with, unless they live here," lead artist Istvan Pely told PCG recently. "Like the DC metro and all the underground tunnels: You don't know they look like that, but those were pretty true to the actual ones in DC."
True, but maybe not that true. The idea of doing the DC metro system was attractive, but the only game lead designer Emil Pagliarulo had seen attempt DC "was an expansion for Duke Nukem." That meant there were plenty of opportunities "to really push on the Americana aspect of Fallout" with the likes of the Capitol or the Lincoln Memorial, but endless tunnels is a different matter.
"Originally, we had this thought that the Metro would be connected completely underground," says Pagliarulo. "And we realized it was just too sprawling. It was too big. We had to cut down sections, and it’s a lesson we’ve learned over the years: that being realistic sometimes isn’t fun. Because realism can be fun depending on the type of game you’re making, but traversing miles of underground subway stations turns out… very realistic, not very fun."
Fans of the Metro series may well disagree, but building a game based entirely around a metro system is an entirely different prospect to that metro system being an annexe to an open world (and it says a lot that, outside of the original game, Metro itself chafes at the limitation).
"Our team was small and a lot of architecture was built out of kits," says Pely. "You know, we had modular buildings and we could flesh out the world with office buildings and suburban buildings and stuff like that. But when it came to the iconic—like the Jefferson Memorial, the Capitol, and all that. Those were unique pieces of art that would take an artist a while to make."
I think we can all imagine what a huge Bethesda metro system underneath Fallout 3's wasteland would have been like and… yeah, they probably made the right call here. Not least because all the trains would have been running on the arms of NPCs.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.