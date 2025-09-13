Fallen Order and Jedi Survivor are just $25 bucks together on Steam right now, letting you become Cal Kestis on the cheap

If you haven't played two of the best Star Wars games yet, now's your chance to do it cheap. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor are both on sale on Steam at a steep discount through September 23. Fallen Order is 75% off, bringing it down to just $10, and Survivor is 80% off, taking it down to $14. The deluxe version of Survivor is only 70% off, but that still makes it just $26.

Both of these games are a bargain at those prices, especially considering they're among the best games in the Star Wars franchise, at least in my opinion. If you enjoy soulslikes, it's definitely worth giving Fallen Order a try. It follows former-Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis as he travels the galaxy trying to heal his connection to the Force after the events of Order 66, all while searching for a missing holocron. It's set about five years after Revenge of the Sith, so you'll be fighting loads of stormtroopers and inquisitors.

Jedi: Survivor picks up about five years after Fallen Order and continues Cal Kestis's story, this time with a closer look into the rebellion and how it's faring against the Empire. While Jedi: Survivor isn't perfect, and had a rocky start at launch, it has a solid story and expands on the soulslike mechanics and Force abilities in the first game, while also introducing some new locations. Survivor even won a Grammy for its soundtrack.

Despite its flaws, Survivor earned a positive review from PC Gamer, with staff writer Morgan Park even calling it "one of the best things to happen to the series in years, and easily the best modern Star Wars game."

At the very least, Survivor is worth playing just to catch up on the second chapter in Cal Kestis's story, especially since there may be a third installment in the works. There's no word yet on when it might launch, but that leaves plenty of time to play Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor in the meantime.