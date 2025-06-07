Stress-free city builder Gourdlets is getting a 'fully-featured' multiplayer spin-off sometime this year
Gourdlets Together means you can enjoy the easygoing sandbox with pals.
Ever since the sandbox city builder Gourdlets was released last August, the most requested feature players have been asking for is co-op. After almost a year, Gourdlets Together has now been announced with a new trailer as part of Wholesome Direct. It's a multiplayer spin-off that lets you and your friends come together for an all new experience set in the vegetative world of Gourdlets.
In Gourdlets Together, you'll be able to enjoy the city builder elements of Gourdlets with a whole island to design and customize. But you'll also be able to invite your friends to come and hang out while you do. Rather than making homes for Gourdlets, you can build places for your friends to chill in.
Most importantly though, you and your friends can fish while you hang out, which seems to be a significant selling point for Gourdlets Together. After the success of Webfishing, a game where you and many others come together with the sole intention of fishing, I can see Gourdlets Together becoming quite popular because of this. I for one can't resist a fishing minigame, that's for sure.
As you make your way through the game you'll earn rewards you can exchange for new improvements for your island too. These include everything from house plants to tables and chairs, and even little hats for your Gourdlet which you can customise.
Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long for the release of Gourlets Together either. The trailer shown at the Wholesome Direct shared that the game is "coming 2025" and is already available to wishlist on Steam. From what I've seen, it seems pretty fleshed out. Even though there's no concrete release date yet, it seems like we'll be able to fish with our friends sooner than we think.
