Every Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 perk and combat specialty

Another Call of Duty, another opportunity for Activision to update its vision for perks. Black Ops 7 perks function much like they did in last year's Black Ops 6: Pick three from a huge pool of bonuses, either ignoring or targeting a "combat speciality" bonus for using perks of the same type.

The big change to perks this year is the addition of hybrid specialities, alternative bonuses to the three main combat specialities that let you mix and match perk types a bit. There are also more perks at launch than last year (27 vs 21) and some existing ones have moved around tiers, but if you got comfortable with perk combinations in Blops 6, most of them will still work the same in Blops 7.

There are three perk types: Offense (red), Stealth (Blue), and Support (Green). In Blops 6, these categories were called Enforcer, Recon, and Strategist to match their associated combat specialties, but now that hybrid specialities are a thing, they were given generic names. Here's the full list of perks that we know about so far in Black Ops 7 as they exist in the open beta. Keep in mind that Treyarch is implementing feedback from the beta into the final game in November, so perk effects may change before launch.

All Black Ops 7 perks

Tier 1 perks

Scavenger (Offense): Resupply ammo and equipment from killed enemies.

Resupply ammo and equipment from killed enemies. Lightweight (Offense): Increased movement speed. Jump, slide, and dive further. Faster recovery from sliding and diving.

Increased movement speed. Jump, slide, and dive further. Faster recovery from sliding and diving. Gung Ho (Offense): Fire while sprinting. Improved movement speed while reloading or using equipment.

Fire while sprinting. Improved movement speed while reloading or using equipment. Cold-Blooded (Stealth): Undetectable by AI targeting and thermal optics. Player-controlled scorestreaks don't highlight you.

Undetectable by AI targeting and thermal optics. Player-controlled scorestreaks don't highlight you. Ghost (Stealth): Undetectable by enemy Scout Pulse and UAV when moving, planting, defusing, or controlling scorestreaks. Undetectable by Prox Alarm.

Undetectable by enemy Scout Pulse and UAV when moving, planting, defusing, or controlling scorestreaks. Undetectable by Prox Alarm. Ninja (Stealth): Move more quietly.

Move more quietly. Tech Mask (Support): Resistance to enemy flash, concussion, and gas. You cannot be EMP'ed or hacked.

Resistance to enemy flash, concussion, and gas. You cannot be EMP'ed or hacked. Flak Jacket (Support): Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage.

Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage. Shadow (Support): Undetectable to enemy traps and mines.

Tier 2 perks

Assassin (Offense): Enemies on a kill streak get a unique minimap marker and drop Bounty Packs when killed. Pick up packs for more score.

Enemies on a kill streak get a unique minimap marker and drop Bounty Packs when killed. Pick up packs for more score. Close Shave (Offense): Automatically use your dedicated melee attack when you perform a melee butt attack.

Automatically use your dedicated melee attack when you perform a melee butt attack. Hunter's Instinct (Offense): Killing an enemy marks the direction of the next closest enemy on your minimap.

Killing an enemy marks the direction of the next closest enemy on your minimap. Looper (Offense): Gain the ability to re-earn scorestreaks in the same life.

Gain the ability to re-earn scorestreaks in the same life. Vigilance (Stealth): Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on hostile minimaps. Immune to CUAV, Scrambler, and Vendetta.

Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on hostile minimaps. Immune to CUAV, Scrambler, and Vendetta. Blast Link (Stealth): Your explosive damage marks enemies on your minimap. Grant his benefit to all allies. Earn score when they deal explosive damage.

Your explosive damage marks enemies on your minimap. Grant his benefit to all allies. Earn score when they deal explosive damage. Engineer (Stealth): See enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls and scorestreaks on the minimap. Aim at them to see target information.

See enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls and scorestreaks on the minimap. Aim at them to see target information. Fast Hands (Support): Reload and swap weapons faster. Extend fuses when throwing back grenades.

Reload and swap weapons faster. Extend fuses when throwing back grenades. Gearhead (Support): Two Field Upgrade charges. Booby trap Care Packages.

Tier 3 perks

Dexterity (Offense): Reduced weapon motion and full ADS on slides, dives, and wall jumps. Take less fall damage.

Reduced weapon motion and full ADS on slides, dives, and wall jumps. Take less fall damage. Tac Sprinter (Offense): Enables tactical sprint, but reduces your normal sprint speed.

Enables tactical sprint, but reduces your normal sprint speed. Bankroll (Offense): Start each life with +150 score toward scorestreaks.

Start each life with +150 score toward scorestreaks. Bruiser (Offense): Melee kills and finishing moves replenish health and earn extra score.

Melee kills and finishing moves replenish health and earn extra score. Tracker (Stealth): See rough locations of nearby enemies on your minimap, and see their footsteps in the world. ADSing auto-pings enemies.

See rough locations of nearby enemies on your minimap, and see their footsteps in the world. ADSing auto-pings enemies. Vendetta (Stealth): On respawn, mark your killer's last known position for a short duration. Get bonus score for killing that enemy.

On respawn, mark your killer's last known position for a short duration. Get bonus score for killing that enemy. Quartermaster (Support): Recharge equipment uses over time.

Recharge equipment uses over time. Charge Link (Support): Faster field upgrade charge rate. Grant this benefit to all allies. Earn score when nearby allies use their field upgrades.

Faster field upgrade charge rate. Grant this benefit to all allies. Earn score when nearby allies use their field upgrades. Guardian (Support): Faster healing while capturing and holding objectives. Revive downed teammates faster.

Combat Specialties

Three core combat specialties return from Black Ops 6 largely unchanged. These are bonus perks automatically granted to a class if it has three perks of the same type equipped.

Enforcer: Equip three Offense (red) perks

After each kill, gain a buff to movement speed and health regen speed for a short time.

Recon: Equip three Stealth (blue) perks

On respawn, see the direction of the closest enemy on minimap. Edge of HUD pulses for enemies outside of your view. Leave no death skulls.

Strategist: Equip three Support (green) perks

Increases core for objectives and sabotage. Deploy equipment faster. See enemy content through walls a short distance.

Hybrid Combat Specialties

Hybrid specialities are new to Blops 7. These are also bonus perks, but they're not as powerful as the main specialities above. The benefit is that you can unlock these by mixing two perk types (one red and two green, for instance), allowing more flexible classes to still benefit from perk synergy. With hybrid specialities, the only way to not have a bonus perk is to equip one of each perk type.

Tactician: Equip Support (green) and Offense (red) perks

When you earn assists, earn bonus score from bullet kills for 10 seconds.

Scout: Equip Offense (red) and Stealth (blue) perks

When you get a bullet kill, stay completely hidden from enemy minimaps for five seconds. Additional kills during this period reset the timer.

Operative: Equip Stealth (blue) and Support (green) perks

Earn Field Upgrade charge from stealthy kills. Suppressed weapons, melee kills, kills while out of line of sight, and other cases count as stealth kills.