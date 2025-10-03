Every Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 perk and combat specialty
Many Black Ops 7 perks return from last year's game, but there are significantly more of them at launch.
Another Call of Duty, another opportunity for Activision to update its vision for perks. Black Ops 7 perks function much like they did in last year's Black Ops 6: Pick three from a huge pool of bonuses, either ignoring or targeting a "combat speciality" bonus for using perks of the same type.
The big change to perks this year is the addition of hybrid specialities, alternative bonuses to the three main combat specialities that let you mix and match perk types a bit. There are also more perks at launch than last year (27 vs 21) and some existing ones have moved around tiers, but if you got comfortable with perk combinations in Blops 6, most of them will still work the same in Blops 7.
There are three perk types: Offense (red), Stealth (Blue), and Support (Green). In Blops 6, these categories were called Enforcer, Recon, and Strategist to match their associated combat specialties, but now that hybrid specialities are a thing, they were given generic names. Here's the full list of perks that we know about so far in Black Ops 7 as they exist in the open beta. Keep in mind that Treyarch is implementing feedback from the beta into the final game in November, so perk effects may change before launch.
All Black Ops 7 perks
Tier 1 perks
- Scavenger (Offense): Resupply ammo and equipment from killed enemies.
- Lightweight (Offense): Increased movement speed. Jump, slide, and dive further. Faster recovery from sliding and diving.
- Gung Ho (Offense): Fire while sprinting. Improved movement speed while reloading or using equipment.
- Cold-Blooded (Stealth): Undetectable by AI targeting and thermal optics. Player-controlled scorestreaks don't highlight you.
- Ghost (Stealth): Undetectable by enemy Scout Pulse and UAV when moving, planting, defusing, or controlling scorestreaks. Undetectable by Prox Alarm.
- Ninja (Stealth): Move more quietly.
- Tech Mask (Support): Resistance to enemy flash, concussion, and gas. You cannot be EMP'ed or hacked.
- Flak Jacket (Support): Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage.
- Shadow (Support): Undetectable to enemy traps and mines.
Tier 2 perks
- Assassin (Offense): Enemies on a kill streak get a unique minimap marker and drop Bounty Packs when killed. Pick up packs for more score.
- Close Shave (Offense): Automatically use your dedicated melee attack when you perform a melee butt attack.
- Hunter's Instinct (Offense): Killing an enemy marks the direction of the next closest enemy on your minimap.
- Looper (Offense): Gain the ability to re-earn scorestreaks in the same life.
- Vigilance (Stealth): Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on hostile minimaps. Immune to CUAV, Scrambler, and Vendetta.
- Blast Link (Stealth): Your explosive damage marks enemies on your minimap. Grant his benefit to all allies. Earn score when they deal explosive damage.
- Engineer (Stealth): See enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls and scorestreaks on the minimap. Aim at them to see target information.
- Fast Hands (Support): Reload and swap weapons faster. Extend fuses when throwing back grenades.
- Gearhead (Support): Two Field Upgrade charges. Booby trap Care Packages.
Tier 3 perks
- Dexterity (Offense): Reduced weapon motion and full ADS on slides, dives, and wall jumps. Take less fall damage.
- Tac Sprinter (Offense): Enables tactical sprint, but reduces your normal sprint speed.
- Bankroll (Offense): Start each life with +150 score toward scorestreaks.
- Bruiser (Offense): Melee kills and finishing moves replenish health and earn extra score.
- Tracker (Stealth): See rough locations of nearby enemies on your minimap, and see their footsteps in the world. ADSing auto-pings enemies.
- Vendetta (Stealth): On respawn, mark your killer's last known position for a short duration. Get bonus score for killing that enemy.
- Quartermaster (Support): Recharge equipment uses over time.
- Charge Link (Support): Faster field upgrade charge rate. Grant this benefit to all allies. Earn score when nearby allies use their field upgrades.
- Guardian (Support): Faster healing while capturing and holding objectives. Revive downed teammates faster.
Combat Specialties
Three core combat specialties return from Black Ops 6 largely unchanged. These are bonus perks automatically granted to a class if it has three perks of the same type equipped.
Enforcer: Equip three Offense (red) perks
After each kill, gain a buff to movement speed and health regen speed for a short time.
Recon: Equip three Stealth (blue) perks
On respawn, see the direction of the closest enemy on minimap. Edge of HUD pulses for enemies outside of your view. Leave no death skulls.
Strategist: Equip three Support (green) perks
Increases core for objectives and sabotage. Deploy equipment faster. See enemy content through walls a short distance.
Hybrid Combat Specialties
Hybrid specialities are new to Blops 7. These are also bonus perks, but they're not as powerful as the main specialities above. The benefit is that you can unlock these by mixing two perk types (one red and two green, for instance), allowing more flexible classes to still benefit from perk synergy. With hybrid specialities, the only way to not have a bonus perk is to equip one of each perk type.
Tactician: Equip Support (green) and Offense (red) perks
When you earn assists, earn bonus score from bullet kills for 10 seconds.
Scout: Equip Offense (red) and Stealth (blue) perks
When you get a bullet kill, stay completely hidden from enemy minimaps for five seconds. Additional kills during this period reset the timer.
Operative: Equip Stealth (blue) and Support (green) perks
Earn Field Upgrade charge from stealthy kills. Suppressed weapons, melee kills, kills while out of line of sight, and other cases count as stealth kills.
