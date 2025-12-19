Jump to:

Black Ops 7 Dark Ops challenges

Complete these secret challenges to earn free rewards.

BO7 meta guns: Emma Kagan aiming a rifle at enemies off-screen while two other soldiers fire behind her in a cargo area.
(Image credit: Activision)
Dark Ops are a Black Ops staple, and they return in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 with free rewards for multiplayer, zombies, and the co-op campaign.

By completing these secret challenges across all three game modes, you'll unlock special Calling Cards to show off your accomplishments. Some Dark Ops challenges are fun little easter eggs, but most of them require you to put in some serious work.

BO7 Multiplayer Dark Ops Challenges

(Image credit: Activision)
Multiplayer Dark Ops challenges

Dark Ops Challenge

Requirement

Best of the Best

Achieve 1,000 eliminations during the Black Ops 7 beta.

Trip Cap

Control all three objectives in Domination for three minutes straight.

Gift Horse

Kill an enemy with the Scorestreak you stole from their Care Package.

Reverse Card

Kill an enemy with the explosion caused by shooting an enemy piece of Equipment or Field Upgrade.

Frenzy Killer

Get 5 rapid kills without dying.

Mega Killer

Get 6 rapid kills without dying.

Ultra Killer

Get 7 rapid kills without dying.

Relentless Killer

Earn a Relentless medal.

Brutal Killer

Earn a Brutal medal.

Nuclear Killer

Earn a Nuclear medal.

Castled

Get 10 kills without leaving one Objective zone.

Nuked Out

Earn a Nuke in FFA without using Scorestreaks.

Extreme Precision

Get 5 headshots with a Sniper Rifle without reloading or dying.

Same Day Delivery

Get 2 or more kills with a single Body Shield explosion.

Circus Act

Get a Bankshot kill with a Combat Axe.

Pushing the Limits

Unlock all Overclocks for 40 different items.

Multiplayer Dark Ops Master

Complete 15 different Multiplayer Dark Ops Challenges.

Very Nuclear

Earn a Nuke with 25 different weapons.

BO7 Zombies Dark Ops Challenges

(Image credit: Activision)
Zombies Dark Ops challenges

Dark Ops Challenge

Requirement

Tip of the Spear

Reach round 50 in a single Survival match during the Black Ops 7 beta.

Harbinger of Doom

Get 100 kills with a single Scorestreak.

Invincible

Survive to round 50 without going down.

Box Addict

Get 30 different guns from the Mystery Box in a single match.

Countdown

Kill an elite zombie by launching it with a Jump Pad.

New Main

Kill 1,000 Zombies with each of the eight dedicated Crew Operators.

Armed to the Teeth

Have 3 Pack-a-Punch Level 3, Legendary Rarity Weapons equipped with ammo mods and 8 perks active.

Social Distancing

Reach Round 20 without taking any damage.

Lucidity

Complete the Tank Dempsey side quest on Ashes of the Damned.

Another Round

Reach Round 100.

Ingenuity

Reach Round 50 with the Dragon Wing and Lawyer's Pen Relics active.

Showboat

Complete the Ashes of the Damned Main Quest at Round 100 or more.

Anathema

Eliminate 1,000,000 Zombies.

The One

Reach Round 999.

The Usual, Please

Drink Juggernog 20 times in a single match.

Zombies Dark Ops Master

Complete 15 different Zombies Dark Ops Challenges.

Hard Mode

Complete the Ashes of the Damned Main Quest with the Blood Vials, Dragon, and Bus Relics active.

Ready for Publishing

Fully Research all Augments for 1 item.

Action Hero

Shoot and kill 100 Zombies without reloading.

Boss Rush

Defeat the Ashes of the Damned final boss in five minutes or less.

Serious Monkey Business

Defeat the Papaback in Hardcore (Dead Ops Arcade).

Echoes

Complete the Nikolai Belinski side quest on Astra Malorum.

BO7 Co-Op Campaign Dark Ops Challenges

(Image credit: Activision)
Co-op Dark Ops challenges

Dark Ops Challenge

Requirement

Absolute Loss

Beat Menendez using only machetes in Mission: Exposure.

Green Thumb

Beat the Nightmare in Mission: Distortion without taking any damage.

Undaunted

Survive the horde of Fears in Mission: Suppression.

Dream Team

In Endgame, successfully escape from Zone IV 25 times.

Exotic Arsenal

Get an Elimination with 6 different Exotic Weapons.

Monkeying Around

In Endgame, find and complete a dive course and a parkour course.

Overpowered

Earn 1,000,000 total Power in Endgame.

Pest Control

Defeat the Endgame Final Boss.

Giant Felling

In Endgame, Exfil via the Colossus of Avalon.

Mountain Climber

In Endgame, ride the Toxic Tyrant.

Diego Perez

Diego has been writing about video games since 2018 for various outlets, specializing in live service games, shooters, and RPGs. A diehard fan of photo modes, his play time counters are inflated with dozens of hours messing around with transmog systems to create the perfect outfits. You can also catch him raiding in the critically acclaimed MMO Final Fantasy XIV, praying to the gacha gods in games like Honkai Star Rail, and being not very good at fighting games. Above all else, he's also still holding out hope that Ape Escape will return someday. Hopefully.

