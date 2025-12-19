Black Ops 7 Dark Ops challenges
Complete these secret challenges to earn free rewards.
Dark Ops are a Black Ops staple, and they return in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 with free rewards for multiplayer, zombies, and the co-op campaign.
By completing these secret challenges across all three game modes, you'll unlock special Calling Cards to show off your accomplishments. Some Dark Ops challenges are fun little easter eggs, but most of them require you to put in some serious work.
While some of the challenges are still to be determined, here are the ones we know for know.
BO7 Multiplayer Dark Ops Challenges
Dark Ops Challenge
Requirement
Best of the Best
Achieve 1,000 eliminations during the Black Ops 7 beta.
Trip Cap
Control all three objectives in Domination for three minutes straight.
Gift Horse
Kill an enemy with the Scorestreak you stole from their Care Package.
Reverse Card
Kill an enemy with the explosion caused by shooting an enemy piece of Equipment or Field Upgrade.
Frenzy Killer
Get 5 rapid kills without dying.
Mega Killer
Get 6 rapid kills without dying.
Ultra Killer
Get 7 rapid kills without dying.
Relentless Killer
Earn a Relentless medal.
Brutal Killer
Earn a Brutal medal.
Nuclear Killer
Earn a Nuclear medal.
Castled
Get 10 kills without leaving one Objective zone.
Nuked Out
Earn a Nuke in FFA without using Scorestreaks.
Extreme Precision
Get 5 headshots with a Sniper Rifle without reloading or dying.
Same Day Delivery
Get 2 or more kills with a single Body Shield explosion.
Circus Act
Get a Bankshot kill with a Combat Axe.
Pushing the Limits
Unlock all Overclocks for 40 different items.
Multiplayer Dark Ops Master
Complete 15 different Multiplayer Dark Ops Challenges.
Very Nuclear
Earn a Nuke with 25 different weapons.
BO7 Zombies Dark Ops Challenges
Dark Ops Challenge
Requirement
Tip of the Spear
Reach round 50 in a single Survival match during the Black Ops 7 beta.
Harbinger of Doom
Get 100 kills with a single Scorestreak.
Invincible
Survive to round 50 without going down.
Box Addict
Get 30 different guns from the Mystery Box in a single match.
Countdown
Kill an elite zombie by launching it with a Jump Pad.
New Main
Kill 1,000 Zombies with each of the eight dedicated Crew Operators.
Armed to the Teeth
Have 3 Pack-a-Punch Level 3, Legendary Rarity Weapons equipped with ammo mods and 8 perks active.
Social Distancing
Reach Round 20 without taking any damage.
Lucidity
Complete the Tank Dempsey side quest on Ashes of the Damned.
Another Round
Reach Round 100.
Ingenuity
Reach Round 50 with the Dragon Wing and Lawyer's Pen Relics active.
Showboat
Complete the Ashes of the Damned Main Quest at Round 100 or more.
Anathema
Eliminate 1,000,000 Zombies.
The One
Reach Round 999.
The Usual, Please
Drink Juggernog 20 times in a single match.
Zombies Dark Ops Master
Complete 15 different Zombies Dark Ops Challenges.
Hard Mode
Complete the Ashes of the Damned Main Quest with the Blood Vials, Dragon, and Bus Relics active.
Ready for Publishing
Fully Research all Augments for 1 item.
Action Hero
Shoot and kill 100 Zombies without reloading.
Boss Rush
Defeat the Ashes of the Damned final boss in five minutes or less.
Serious Monkey Business
Defeat the Papaback in Hardcore (Dead Ops Arcade).
Echoes
Complete the Nikolai Belinski side quest on Astra Malorum.
BO7 Co-Op Campaign Dark Ops Challenges
Dark Ops Challenge
Requirement
Absolute Loss
Beat Menendez using only machetes in Mission: Exposure.
Green Thumb
Beat the Nightmare in Mission: Distortion without taking any damage.
Undaunted
Survive the horde of Fears in Mission: Suppression.
Dream Team
In Endgame, successfully escape from Zone IV 25 times.
Exotic Arsenal
Get an Elimination with 6 different Exotic Weapons.
Monkeying Around
In Endgame, find and complete a dive course and a parkour course.
Overpowered
Earn 1,000,000 total Power in Endgame.
Pest Control
Defeat the Endgame Final Boss.
Giant Felling
In Endgame, Exfil via the Colossus of Avalon.
Mountain Climber
In Endgame, ride the Toxic Tyrant.
