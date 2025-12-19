Black Ops 7 Dark Ops challenges

Dark Ops are a Black Ops staple, and they return in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 with free rewards for multiplayer, zombies, and the co-op campaign.

By completing these secret challenges across all three game modes, you'll unlock special Calling Cards to show off your accomplishments. Some Dark Ops challenges are fun little easter eggs, but most of them require you to put in some serious work.

While some of the challenges are still to be determined, here are the ones we know for know.

BO7 Multiplayer Dark Ops Challenges

Swipe to scroll horizontally Multiplayer Dark Ops challenges Dark Ops Challenge Requirement Best of the Best Achieve 1,000 eliminations during the Black Ops 7 beta. Trip Cap Control all three objectives in Domination for three minutes straight. Gift Horse Kill an enemy with the Scorestreak you stole from their Care Package. Reverse Card Kill an enemy with the explosion caused by shooting an enemy piece of Equipment or Field Upgrade. Frenzy Killer Get 5 rapid kills without dying. Mega Killer Get 6 rapid kills without dying. Ultra Killer Get 7 rapid kills without dying. Relentless Killer Earn a Relentless medal. Brutal Killer Earn a Brutal medal. Nuclear Killer Earn a Nuclear medal. Castled Get 10 kills without leaving one Objective zone. Nuked Out Earn a Nuke in FFA without using Scorestreaks. Extreme Precision Get 5 headshots with a Sniper Rifle without reloading or dying. Same Day Delivery Get 2 or more kills with a single Body Shield explosion. Circus Act Get a Bankshot kill with a Combat Axe. Pushing the Limits Unlock all Overclocks for 40 different items. Multiplayer Dark Ops Master Complete 15 different Multiplayer Dark Ops Challenges. Very Nuclear Earn a Nuke with 25 different weapons.

BO7 Zombies Dark Ops Challenges

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zombies Dark Ops challenges Dark Ops Challenge Requirement Tip of the Spear Reach round 50 in a single Survival match during the Black Ops 7 beta. Harbinger of Doom Get 100 kills with a single Scorestreak. Invincible Survive to round 50 without going down. Box Addict Get 30 different guns from the Mystery Box in a single match. Countdown Kill an elite zombie by launching it with a Jump Pad. New Main Kill 1,000 Zombies with each of the eight dedicated Crew Operators. Armed to the Teeth Have 3 Pack-a-Punch Level 3, Legendary Rarity Weapons equipped with ammo mods and 8 perks active. Social Distancing Reach Round 20 without taking any damage. Lucidity Complete the Tank Dempsey side quest on Ashes of the Damned. Another Round Reach Round 100. Ingenuity Reach Round 50 with the Dragon Wing and Lawyer's Pen Relics active. Showboat Complete the Ashes of the Damned Main Quest at Round 100 or more. Anathema Eliminate 1,000,000 Zombies. The One Reach Round 999. The Usual, Please Drink Juggernog 20 times in a single match. Zombies Dark Ops Master Complete 15 different Zombies Dark Ops Challenges. Hard Mode Complete the Ashes of the Damned Main Quest with the Blood Vials, Dragon, and Bus Relics active. Ready for Publishing Fully Research all Augments for 1 item. Action Hero Shoot and kill 100 Zombies without reloading. Boss Rush Defeat the Ashes of the Damned final boss in five minutes or less. Serious Monkey Business Defeat the Papaback in Hardcore (Dead Ops Arcade). Echoes Complete the Nikolai Belinski side quest on Astra Malorum.

BO7 Co-Op Campaign Dark Ops Challenges

Swipe to scroll horizontally Co-op Dark Ops challenges Dark Ops Challenge Requirement Absolute Loss Beat Menendez using only machetes in Mission: Exposure. Green Thumb Beat the Nightmare in Mission: Distortion without taking any damage. Undaunted Survive the horde of Fears in Mission: Suppression. Dream Team In Endgame, successfully escape from Zone IV 25 times. Exotic Arsenal Get an Elimination with 6 different Exotic Weapons. Monkeying Around In Endgame, find and complete a dive course and a parkour course. Overpowered Earn 1,000,000 total Power in Endgame. Pest Control Defeat the Endgame Final Boss. Giant Felling In Endgame, Exfil via the Colossus of Avalon. Mountain Climber In Endgame, ride the Toxic Tyrant.