Brace yourself for yassified Homer Simpson as leaks say an entire Springfield map is headed for Fortnite
Annoyed grunt (jacked).
As a man in his twilight years (32), there are some things I've had to make peace with. I don't understand Roblox, I don't know why '6 7' is funny, all of my personal habits and peccadilloes have been roasted to cinders by teenagers on TikTok, and I don't have the dexterity or frontier spirit to get into Fortnite.
It's fine. It's fine. I'm just waiting for the good Lord to take me. One thing I do understand, though, is The Simpsons, which I was the right age to catch (at least as re-runs) back when it was still good. So even I raised an eyebrow, perhaps two, when leaks began swirling that the entire town of Springfield would be back in map form in Fortnite (via VGC).
That's per Fortnite Nostradamus/Deepthroat/leaks-person-of-note NotPalo, who wrote that Fortnite would be getting a cel-shaded map with separate sections for areas like the Springfield nuclear power plant. There'll also be Simpsons character skins (with, it's said, their own Lego versions for use in Lego maps), and a Simpsons-themed mini-season.
Which is all very lovely, but let's cut to the chase. One of the perhaps five things I know about Fortnite is that when they added Peter Griffin to the game, they had to make him absolutely jacked to play nice with the game's regular hitboxes. This was hilarious, and I have no issue with it. But the question arises: will portly Homer also wreak havoc on Fortnite's hitboxes? Will we have to confront the dread specter of ripped Homer in order to make him actually work in Tim Epic's Big Murder Box?
These are the questions that trouble me, but I guess we'll have to wait to find out. NotPalo doesn't suggest when the collab will manifest, so you'll just have to wait. In the meantime, what's your favourite joke from when The Simpsons was still good? Mine's "Oh, a gym."
Read moreRead less▼
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.