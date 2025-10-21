Brace yourself for yassified Homer Simpson as leaks say an entire Springfield map is headed for Fortnite

This is not Homer in Fortnite. This is Homer in the 2007 Simpsons game, which might be even better if you think about it.

As a man in his twilight years (32), there are some things I've had to make peace with. I don't understand Roblox, I don't know why '6 7' is funny, all of my personal habits and peccadilloes have been roasted to cinders by teenagers on TikTok, and I don't have the dexterity or frontier spirit to get into Fortnite.

It's fine. It's fine. I'm just waiting for the good Lord to take me. One thing I do understand, though, is The Simpsons, which I was the right age to catch (at least as re-runs) back when it was still good. So even I raised an eyebrow, perhaps two, when leaks began swirling that the entire town of Springfield would be back in map form in Fortnite (via VGC).

That's per Fortnite Nostradamus/Deepthroat/leaks-person-of-note NotPalo, who wrote that Fortnite would be getting a cel-shaded map with separate sections for areas like the Springfield nuclear power plant. There'll also be Simpsons character skins (with, it's said, their own Lego versions for use in Lego maps), and a Simpsons-themed mini-season.

Which is all very lovely, but let's cut to the chase. One of the perhaps five things I know about Fortnite is that when they added Peter Griffin to the game, they had to make him absolutely jacked to play nice with the game's regular hitboxes. This was hilarious, and I have no issue with it. But the question arises: will portly Homer also wreak havoc on Fortnite's hitboxes? Will we have to confront the dread specter of ripped Homer in order to make him actually work in Tim Epic's Big Murder Box?

These are the questions that trouble me, but I guess we'll have to wait to find out. NotPalo doesn't suggest when the collab will manifest, so you'll just have to wait. In the meantime, what's your favourite joke from when The Simpsons was still good? Mine's "Oh, a gym."