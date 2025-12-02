Swen Vincke unable to utter 'giant Withers naturals' as Baldur's Gate 3 celebrates its 3rd Christmas with large rabbits, Baldstarion, and a 1996 Lada Riva

Baldur's Gate 3 has become such a phenomenon since its release in August 2023 that, at least for me, it honestly feels a little difficult to remember a time when the internet didn't vibrate with strong opinions about Astarion and Gale. But it's true: the game is closing in on its third Christmas and, to mark the occasion, Larian has paid tribute to some of the over 10,000 mods that people have created for it.

Yes, Withers' Big Naturals are in there.

In a community update on Larian's website, the studio said that "before we close out on 2025, we’re looking back at some of the best moments brought about by your mods!" Mods which have "caused tears, laughter, and pain. Lots of pain. Like getting rammed in the ankles by a muscle car pain." In particular, it's called out a set of mods used by Larian's Aoife Wilson in the studio's own streams of the game.

I strongly encourage you to check out the full list and the entire Mod.io collection Larian put together of the ones it's been using, but my personal favourite of the whole bunch has gotta be Car Wildshape. "Gives the ability to any player character to turn into a car," reads the mod's own description, in a tone which I can't help but read as slightly patronising.

By my eye, it gives your party members the ability to transform into a 1996 Lada Riva or something similar, and then to pounce on you at inopportune moments and grind you beneath their vulcanised rubber wheels. It's like that one Stephen King book: Revival.

A Very Moddy Christmas Message From Swen - YouTube Watch On

Larian also tips its hat to BaldGate3, which makes all your beautiful party members powerfully, heroically bald. Does shouting out this mod suggest it better matches Larian's true vision for the game? Yes.

And, finally, a particular moment of recognition goes to that one mod which scatters over 100 enormous rabbits across the game for you to find. Think of them like after-battle treats.

Anyway, the real treat of the update is a bonus message from Larian's armoured CEO Swen Vincke, who donned a Santa hat to admire the "over 10,000 mods and over 350 million [mod] downloads" Baldur's Gate 3 can now boast. "From giant bunnies to giant, uh, not going to do that, it's absolutely amazing." Come on, Swen. We all know what you were going to say.