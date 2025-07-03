All active Anime Vanguards codes in July 2025 and how to redeem them
You’re gonna need them to collect the 200+ anime characters on the roster.
On a platform fueled by user-generated games, it’s no surprise that anime-themed arenas dominate the Roblox library. There’s a sea of series-specific servers and big crossover mashups, but Anime Vanguards stands out as a classic tower defense tribute with regular roster updates sampling everything from shounen staples to slice of life romcoms and an active community.
No shortage of Anime Vanguards codes certainly sweetens the pot for playing a little every week, too. After just a few of my earliest 10-pulls, I wound up with a party of Kakashi, Super Saiyan Vegeta, and Satoru Gojo—three dudes I know would all hate each other but wound up defending my corner faithfully.
Active Anime Vanguards codes and how to redeem them
Before you can use any codes, you'll need to acquaint yourself with the Anime Vanguards menus and do a little leveling. It shouldn't take long to get to a point where you're ready to redeem codes and join in on seasonal banner pulls.
How to redeem Anime Vanguards codes
1. Reach Level 10 by progressing through the story
2. Click the purple Codes button in the lobby menu
3. Input an active code from the list below
4. Click “Redeem” to obtain your rewards
Active Anime Vanguards codes for July 2025
Code
Reward
Requirements
Late
5 Phoenix Shards, 5 Elemental Shards
Level 10
Spring
1500 Flowers, 1500 Gems, 5000 Gold
Level 10
Sorry4Bugs
40 Rerolls, 20 Stat Chips
Level 30
Note that some codes for Anime Vanguards have a level requirement. It's usually not too high, but I've seen a few codes gated behind level 40. Also, some codes are fairly limited, though the game warns you with a “This code has expired!” message if it's revoked already. If you see “Invalid code!” then double-check your input.
Expired Anime Vanguards codes
CORRUPTION 1MILLION PvP HeavenOrHell 100kSubs AURA SEASONOFLOVE EXTENDEDMAINT BYEDIVALO SALTERBOSS SLAYER LATEUPDATESORRY enumaelish WinterUpdateSoon FateUpdate RELEASE DELAY
