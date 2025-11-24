The world's busiest toilet temporarily made detective sim Shadows of Doubt a murder-free zone: 'You can't always legislate for the fact that everyone's going to need a wee at midnight'

News
By published

Finally, a way to stop murders from happening.

Three jacketed figures look down into the camera in Shadows of Doubt.
(Image credit: ColePowered Games)

Since the earliest days of humanity's experiments with legal systems, we've been trying to find a way to make murder less appealing and trickier to pull off. Criminalising weapons, prison time, law enforcement—it turns out all we really needed was an extremely busy toilet.

In a talk on proc-gen narratives at AdventureX, Shadows of Doubt lead writer Stark Holborn shared one of her "favourite pieces of jank" from the detective sim's development, where a toilet accidentally saved lives.

So you're not just being told stories—they have to play out first, or not play out, as was the case when a killer was thwarted by the bladders of AI citizens.

Holborn also touched on the ever-present spectre of generative AI. "When I talk about AI, when I talk about proc-gen systems, I think a lot of people—especially when they're not from the games world—they assume I mean AI as in generative AI. They assume I mean LLMs, ChatGPT, stuff like that. And I don't. Not at all. But a lot of people say to me, 'OK, well Shadows is proc-gen, why didn't you plug ChatGPT into it?'"

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Fraser Brown
Fraser Brown
Online Editor

Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long or talking about his dog. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.