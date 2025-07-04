Peak re-releases its next update aimed at improving stability and reassures players 'we don't have any issue with sharing video content, including modded stuff'

Earlier this week, Peak developers Landcrab had to cycle back on a patch that was released to help improve stability. All the fixes worked, the only problem was that it somehow stopped a bunch of players from accessing the game. But now the devs have come back with the same patch with all of the fixes and none of the issues.

"We're so back with this new patch," a blog post says. "As usual, continue to report any bugs through forums or our Discord. Most importantly, we've improved the stability of reconnecting to games if you get disconnected. There are some other goodies in here, too."

As I mentioned before, the big fixes are focused on stability. Now you can reconnect to games if you accidentally disconnect; there's no longer an issue where the Max Framerate setting wouldn't work, and there's a potential fix for the mysterious disappearing backpacks. But the most useful update is a fix to stamina.

Before this, there was a bug that would kill you instantly if you spammed the climb button when out of stamina. When desperation hits and you're just trying to shuffle up the cliff to reach your friend's hand, you can sometimes forget to keep an eye on your stamina bar, or at least I have done. Once I figured out that I had nothing left in the tank, it was too late. I was too far up to go back, so I carried on spamming away, only for my poor scout to almost instantly kick the bucket and fall back down to earth.

There's also a great deal of smaller fixes. Some of the most notable ones are as follows:

Fixed an issue where the Passport wouldn't properly update your cosmetics when returning to the airport after a win.

Fixed an issue that had scrolls not appearing at the campsites, which hindered players from getting the Bookworm badge.

Fixed visual issues when climbing on vines and chains.

Fixed an issue which gave players a ton of frost damage if they ate a lollipop after using a heatpack.

Removed a "weird thin green line" which appears in the airport; very strange.

Tacked onto the end of this patch post the devs also reassure some players who had voiced concern over the EULA (that thing that you sign and definitely read before playing a game).

"Thanks to everyone who reached out about the EULA," the post says. "Some parts of the EULA were included in error. We've removed it entirely for now until we can come back with a version that properly represents the game. Among other things, we don't have any issue with sharing video content, including modded stuff, and most certainly have no plans to add any anti-cheat DRM to the game. Super sorry for all the confusion!!!!"

It doesn't really add up that Landcrab would be secretly against players capturing footage and modding the game when it's been so encouraging of community-made memes and mods. "We're addicted to laughing at all the TikToks, posts, and Twitch streams—so please keep tagging us in them—it really hypes us up," the devs said in a previous blog post. But confirmation that that's still the case and the follow-up of a new EULA is certainly reassuring to hear.