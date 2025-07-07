Peak modder celebrates the grim achievement of generating 10,000 skeletons in a single day with a mod that 'creates a shared experience of failure and discovery' by littering the island with the corpses of your fellow scouts
And here I was worried that my failures weren't visible enough.
Despite being a game about a troop of adorable climbers being subjected to a variety of poisons, lethal weather conditions, and deadly falls, Peak is impressively delightful. If you think your wobbly little scouts aren't exposed to a sufficient amount of woe, however, let me suggest the work of modder BSMG_Steven, who's created a way to dynamically inject some existential horror for you and your comrades to confront on your climbs.
Over the weekend, BSMG_Steven released Everest, a mod that populates each day's island with the corpses of entirely real players whose scouts met their entirely real in-game ends. As its Thunderstore description explains, any time a player using the mod dies, the location of their death is saved to a server. As you play, the mod will populate the island with skeletons where other players have died.
In other words, the mod provides Peak with its own version of a Dark Souls bloodstain, but without the recorded playback that lets you watch exactly how someone managed to dodge roll sideways off a cliff's edge. Or maybe the skeletons left by resurrected WoW corpses are a better comparison: You might not know how exactly someone shuffled off this mortal coil, but you can be pretty sure it wasn't good.
In Peak, however, you can safely assume gravity did it. It's usually the gravity. At least until the lava shows up.
As BSMG_Steven writes on Thunderstore, Everest "creates a shared experience of failure and discovery," which is maybe the nicest way anyone's ever described a bunch of nameless skeletons. Still, it's apparently an experience that plenty of Peak players are happy to share: According to a tweet from the modder on X, over 3,000 Everest users generated more than 10,000 skeletons while climbing yesterday's island.
I made a silly mod for @AggroCrabGames's PEAK that fills your game with the skeletons of those who came (and died) before you. Yesterday's island saw 10,000+ skeletons from over 3,000 different players!Download link in the replies. pic.twitter.com/TeDFNXbjMDJuly 7, 2025
A stunning achievement in mortality.
Everest is available to download on Thunderstore, and Peak is playable now on Steam.
Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
