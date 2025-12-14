Peak just added an in-game concert starring rapper bbno$, but it's gone tomorrow
Aggro Crab called the celebration "not just a shameless clout moment," but also a "thank you" to its community.
It may have lost best multiplayer game to Arc Raiders at The Game Awards, but Peak is still peak—and it's celebrating a landmark year in "friendslop" with an in-game concert, Fortnite style.
The concert features three performances from rapper bbno$, singer and VTuber Ironmouse, and vlogger vanillamace, who was featured on bbno$'s recent song "bing bong." To access it, players can find a bugle near their spawn point on the shore; giant renditions of the three as Peak characters will then emerge from the ocean and perform.
In a Steam community blog post, Aggro Crab discussed the collaboration: "If you don't know bbno$, he's a rapper and songwriter who's collabed with almost everyone on the internet at this point. Most importantly, he's always down to f*ck around and find out—which you all know by this point that we are too!
"This concert is not just a shameless clout moment (ok it is a little)," the post continues. "But it's also a thank you celebration for such an amazing year on Peak! Thank you for all the awards and love on our goofy friendslop game- we couldn't have done it without our Peak community backing us up."
Fans are enjoying the event on social media, with player itwazn_tmEe posting a thread titled "TF IF BBNO$ DOIN IN MY SCREEN?!?!?" to the Peak subreddit. Players are also finding you can nab a secret Ironmouse-themed hairstyle exclusive to the event, though that's set to be "exploded" after the event, as Aggro Crab stated on X.
It's a suitably silly victory lap for Peak, which stands tall as one of the most memorable co-op games of the year. Arc Raiders may have a Game Award, but there are two things it'll (probably) never have: cannibalism and bbno$.
